That’s the thing with young teams, and it’s something Rangers coach David Quinn has said over and over: They’re going to be up and down.

And after a Saturday in Nashville where they left the arena feeling really, really good about themselves, things didn’t go nearly as well Monday night back in New York.

Playing against the lowly Ottawa Senators, which entered the game with the lowest points in the 31-team NHL, the Rangers were simply dreadful, dropping an ugly 6-2 decision to the Senators that snapped their two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 5-6-1.

“You could feel it on the bench after we made it 1-0,’’ Quinn said. “I think we thought was going to be easy. And really, the game was two different games, it was the 11-minute game, and it was a 49-minute game. And unfortunately, we played the 11-minute game, instead of the 49-minute game.’’

The Rangers actually won the 11-minute game. They were leading, 1-0, on a goal by rookie Kaapo Kakko, and they were outshooting the Senators, 11-1. And then, things changed, dramatically. The Senators scored two goals before the first period was over, and were outshooting the Rangers, 14-11 by the time the horn sounded to end the period.

“The first 10 minutes we played the way we were playing the last two games, and then suddenly, they scored a goal and we get back to the way we were playing, when we were on the losing side,’’ Jesper Fast said. “I mean it's frustrating when we thought we had some really good thing going on, playing really good hockey, and then…’’

Playing their third straight game without No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad – who skated in the morning – the Rangers allowed the Senators to score five straight goals from the 14:56 mark of the first period to the 14:56 mark of the second. Former Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov, who was traded to the Senators Oct. 7, two days after the Rangers won in Ottawa in the second game of the season, added insult to injury when he scored the Sens’ last goal, on a power play early in the third period.

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, making his third straight start, wasn’t as sharp as he was in his previous two starts, allowing all six goals on 30 shots.

“It wasn’t his best game,’’ Quinn said of Georgiev.

Kakko’s third goal of the season (assisted by fellow rookie Adam Fox) gave the Rangers the lead at 8:47 of the first period, and it looked for a while after that as though the Blueshirts would cruise to their third straight victory. But then, a fight broke out between Brendan Lemieux and Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki. It was the second fight of the game, after Tony DeAngelo had tangled with J.C. Beaudin earlier in the period. And it seemed to somehow change the momentum of the game.

“It could have,’’ Quinn said when asked if he thought the fight may have turned things around. “Fighting can do that. I wish it would have inspired us a little bit more. But it didn't.’’

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the first of his two goals to tie the score, 1-1, at 14:56 of the first, and after another altercation – Ryan Strome wanted to fight Brady Tkachuk but the officials broke that up – Strome and Anthony DuClair ended up with roughing penalties and Jacob Trouba got a cross-checking penalty, giving Ottawa a power play at 17:17. Thirty-nine seconds later, Brady Skjei was sent off for tripping, giving the Sens a five-on-three power play, and 35 seconds after that, Tyler Ennis scored to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 18:31.

Ron Hainsey, Pageau (on a breakaway) and Tkachuk scored in the second period to give Ottawa a 5-1 lead before Artemi Panarin’s power play goal made it 5-2.

But Namestnikov scored on the power play at 5:35 of the third to make it 6-2. It was his fifth goal of the season, which is more than everyone on the Rangers except Panarin, who has six.