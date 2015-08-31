Rangers set 23-man roster for prospect tournament

In a tangible sign hockey season is approaching, the Rangers have set their 23-man roster for the annual eight-team prospects tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, beginning Sept. 11.

The NHL team's training camp formally begins six days later, although most players will be skating informally at the Madison Square Garden Training Center after Labor Day.

Eleven players on the tournament roster are draftees, 12 (noted with an asterisk) are invitees:

Goalies: Brandon Halverson, Jacob Smith*

Defensemen: Brady Skjei, Ryan Graves, Turner Ottenbreit*, Calle Andersson, Ryan Mantha, Jerret Smith*, Petr Zamorsky and Sergey Zborovskiy

Centers: Adam Tambellini, Cameron Askew*, Adam Brooks*, Brad Morrison, Mark Simpson*

Left wings: Zach Bratina*, Anthony DiFruscia*, Ryan Gropp, Brandon Lindberg*

Right wings: Artem Artemov*, Jayden Hart*, Hayden Hodgson*, Keegan Iverson

It will be the ninth consecutive year the Rangers are participating in the tournament. They are in the Ted Lindsay Division with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

They face the Wild on Sept. 11, the Blues on Sept. 12, and the Blue Jackets on Setp. 14. Depending on the round-robin record, there will be a placement game from the other division on Sept. 15.