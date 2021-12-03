Everything was going so well for the Rangers the last three weeks, and then, suddenly, the one thing that could derail all of it happened in the third period of Friday’s 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, the team’s best player over the first 21 games of the season, left the game with 14:52 remaining in the period, helped off the ice, unable to put any weight on his right leg. Backup goaltender Alexandar Georgiev had to come in and make nine saves to preserve the 1-0 lead and push the Rangers to their fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Georgiev had to come up big when K’Andre Miller was sent off for tripping at 10:44 of the period, giving the Sharks a power play. When Georgiev made a save on the penalty kill, the Garden crowd chanted, "Georgie! Georgie!’’

Georgiev will most likely be in goal for the Rangers Saturday, when they host Chicago in the second game of a back-to-back . Shesterkin’s status was not immediately known, but the Rangers will likely have to call up a goaltender from Hartford to serve as backup Saturday and, depending on how long Shesterkin is out, to possibly spell Georgiev and play some games.

Farmingville native Keith Kinkaid has carried most of the load at Hartford, playing in 11 games (9-1-1) with a 2.59 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Adam Huska has played in six games (2-3-1) with a 2.20 GAA and .924 save percentage. But Hartford was shut down this week because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among its players, so it is unknown if either or both of those goalies is healthy enough to be called up.

Shesterkin, making his 17th start of the season, was tied for second place in the NHL with 12 wins, and probably had led the league in wins he stole for his team. He was injured after a wild scramble in front of his net, in which the puck was loose, and he couldn’t seem to cover it before Ryan Reaves was able to pick it out of the pile and skate it to safety in the other zone.

But as that was happening, Shesterkin lay on the ice, face down, and on his knees for a moment. Athletic trainer Jim Ramsay came onto the ice to tend to him, and shortly afterward, Shesterkin left the game for the locker room. He made 19 saves.

The Rangers were leading 1-0 at the time, on Ryan Strome’s first-period, power-play goal, and with the Sharks having played Thursday night on Long Island, a 2-1 overtime victory over the Islanders, the Rangers seemed to be in good position to shut things down the rest of the way. But losing Shesterkin and being forced to bring in Georgiev changed everything.

Georgiev has struggled all season, carrying a 4.08 goals-against average and .858 save percentage into the game. It hadn’t helped him that Shesterkin had played so well that coach Gerard Gallant had essentially been forced to play him almost every night. That meant Georgiev’s ice time had become spotty. He’d been pulled from his last start, Nov. 21 against Buffalo, after giving up four goals in two periods. Shesterkin replaced him for the third period that night and earned the win.

Strome, who saw his eight-game point streak end in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, put the Rangers on top with his fourth goal of the season at 6:03 of the first period. The goal came with San Jose’s Noah Gregor in the box for a goalie interference penalty against Shesterkin.