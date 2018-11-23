TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
29° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers shut out by Flyers, ending three-game win streak

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, bottom left, makes a

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, bottom left, makes a save on a shot from the Flyers' Oskar Lindblom as Jakub Voracek, bottom right, and Marc Staal battle for position during the second period Nov. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

PHILADELPHIA – On the day after Thanksgiving, the Rangers played like turkeys.

Inside a lifeless Wells Fargo Center in a game televised to a national audience on NBC, the Rangers generated little offense, scrambled around on defense, gave the puck away often and ultimately lost, 4-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday afternoon.

The loss ended the Rangers’ three-game win streak and 19-year-old rookie Filip Chytil saw his goal-scoring streak ended at five games.

Henrik Lundqvist was by far and away the Rangers’ best player, making 42 saves to keep his team in it until late in the game. And the Rangers did have chances. Down 1-0, rookie Lias Andersson was foiled on a breakaway down low by Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard with 5:56 remaining. Then, South Jersey native Tony DeAngelo, a Flyers fan growing up, rang a shot loudly off the goalpost 15 seconds later. Twenty seconds later, Sean Couturier finished a 3-on-2 break for the Flyers to make it 2-0.

Philadelphia added an empty net goal by Jordan Weal with 2:02 remaining, and Couturier added one more before the final buzzer sounded.

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell brings the ball Nets start home stretch with loss to T-Wolves
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks on from the Darnold officially ruled out for Patriots game
Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine reacts after SBU thankful for its FCS playoff berth
Allen Crabbe of the Brooklyn Nets controls the Crabbe feeling fine with return of scoring touch
Josh McCown of the Jets throws a pass Jets likely to go with McCown vs. Patriots
Saquon Barkley of the Giants celebrates his touchdown Giants, Saquon Barkley get second look at Eagles