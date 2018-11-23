PHILADELPHIA – On the day after Thanksgiving, the Rangers played like turkeys.

Inside a lifeless Wells Fargo Center in a game televised to a national audience on NBC, the Rangers generated little offense, scrambled around on defense, gave the puck away often and ultimately lost, 4-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday afternoon.

The loss ended the Rangers’ three-game win streak and 19-year-old rookie Filip Chytil saw his goal-scoring streak ended at five games.

Henrik Lundqvist was by far and away the Rangers’ best player, making 42 saves to keep his team in it until late in the game. And the Rangers did have chances. Down 1-0, rookie Lias Andersson was foiled on a breakaway down low by Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard with 5:56 remaining. Then, South Jersey native Tony DeAngelo, a Flyers fan growing up, rang a shot loudly off the goalpost 15 seconds later. Twenty seconds later, Sean Couturier finished a 3-on-2 break for the Flyers to make it 2-0.

Philadelphia added an empty net goal by Jordan Weal with 2:02 remaining, and Couturier added one more before the final buzzer sounded.