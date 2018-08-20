The Rangers, who have had a quiet summer in free agency, signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Tokarski, 28, has played in 34 NHL games over parts of six seasons with the Lightning, Canadiens and Ducks, posting a 10-12-5 record with a 2.84 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and one shutout. He made his NHL debut against the Rangers in a relief appearance for the Lightning in January of 2010, and in 2014 he played five games for Montreal in the Eastern Conference Final after the Canadiens’ No. 1 goaltender, Carey Price, was injured in Game 1 of the series. He went 2-3 with a 2.60 GAA and .916 save percentage as the Rangers won the series in six games and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

A fifth-round pick in the 2008 draft by the Lightning, Tokarski last played in the NHL in a relief appearance for the Ducks in the 2016-17 season. He spent all of last season in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, an affiliate team of the Flyers. He went 20-8-7, with a 2.65 GAA, .915 save percentage, and five shutouts for the Phantoms. In his career, the Watson, Saskatchewan, native has played in 315 AHL games, posting a goals-against average of 2.52, with a .911 save percentage and 24 shutouts. He won the Calder Cup with the Lightning's affiliate team, the Norfolk Admirals, in 2012. In junior hockey, he won the 2008 Memorial Cup with Spokane and won a gold medal with Canada in the 2009 World Junior Championships.

The 6-foot, 204-pounder is expected to spend the 2018-19 season with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford.