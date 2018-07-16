The Rangers on Monday announced the signings of defensemen John Gilmour, Rob O’Gara and Chris Bigras and forwards Cristoval “Boo’’ Nieves and Steven Fogarty.

Gilmour reached agreement on a one-year deal, terms of which were not immediately available. The others all accepted their qualifying offers. O’Gara, a native of Nesconset, signed for $874,125, per CapFriendly.com. Bigras’ qualifying offer was $885,500. Nieves and Fogarty both signed for $708,750.

Gilmour, 25, played in 28 games with the Rangers last season, scoring two goals with three assists and 14 penalty minutes. O’Gara, also 25, had three assists and six penalty minutes in 30 NHL games for the Rangers and Boston Bruins. He started the season with Boston and was sent to the Rangers in the Nick Holden trade.

Bigras, 23, was acquired by the Rangers from the Colorado Avalanche in a trade deadline day deal for Ryan Graves. Originally a second-round pick by the Avalanche in 2013, Bigras has played in 46 NHL games over parts of the last two seasons, scoring one goal, with three assists and 18 penalty minutes.

Nieves, 24, played 28 games for the Rangers in last season and scored one goal with eight assists. He played 40 games for the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford, scoring eight goals with 13 assists. Fogarty, 25, played one game for the Rangers last season and took a minor penalty. He played 63 games for Hartford and had nine goals and 11 assists.