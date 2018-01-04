TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 25° Good Evening
Overcast 25° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers’ travel plans disrupted by snowstorm

Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on in

Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on in the first period against the Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steve Zipay steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Rangers’ plans were waylaid — like many other travelers — by the fierce snowstorm that grounded thousands of flights out of the New York area.

The team’s charter never left for Phoenix on Thursday, and that disrupted their practice schedule in preparation for a back-to-back weekend set in Arizona and Las Vegas.

The squad was supposed to skate at the Coyotes’ training facility Friday around noon. Instead, the plan is for them to practice at the MSG Training Center in Westchester County Friday and then fly west.

It will be the only practice before the two-game set. After Saturday’s game in Glendale, Arizona, they will fly to Las Vegas for their first matchup in the desert with the Golden Knights, the surprisingly successful expansion team, on Sunday.

The Knights, who play the Blues in St. Louis on Thursday, have the second-best record in the NHL (27-9-2). One of those losses came against the Rangers, a 6-4 defeat at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 31.

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks after being Abrams may be groomed to succeed Gettleman
Nate Solder #77 of the New England Patriots Gettleman looking for buried treasure on O-line
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis shoots in front of Porzingis tiring as Knicks near midseason
Patriots coach Bill Belichick holds up the Lombardi Super Bowl winning coaches
Don Imus during a break on an appearance Don Imus on Michael Kay’s rant: ‘He’s right’
Stony Brook Seawolves guard UC Iroegbu (1) drives Iroegbu’s three gives SBU win in conference opener