Rangers’ travel plans disrupted by snowstorm

The Rangers’ plans were waylaid — like many other travelers — by the fierce snowstorm that grounded thousands of flights out of the New York area.

The team’s charter never left for Phoenix on Thursday, and that disrupted their practice schedule in preparation for a back-to-back weekend set in Arizona and Las Vegas.

The squad was supposed to skate at the Coyotes’ training facility Friday around noon. Instead, the plan is for them to practice at the MSG Training Center in Westchester County Friday and then fly west.

It will be the only practice before the two-game set. After Saturday’s game in Glendale, Arizona, they will fly to Las Vegas for their first matchup in the desert with the Golden Knights, the surprisingly successful expansion team, on Sunday.

The Knights, who play the Blues in St. Louis on Thursday, have the second-best record in the NHL (27-9-2). One of those losses came against the Rangers, a 6-4 defeat at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 31.