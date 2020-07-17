Rangers fine tuning special teams play ahead of playoffs

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Special teams were the focus as the Rangers returned to practice following Thursday’s day off. The team started practice working on the power play, and ended it working on the penalty kill.

“Special teams, really, when the playoffs begin, can be the difference in winning a series,’’ coach David Quinn said.

The power play units looked similar to what they were when play was halted, with Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Ryan Strome and defenseman Tony DeAngelo making up the first unit. Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, Pavel Buchnevich and defensemen Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba making up the second unit.

“I mean there's no time to really be hot and cold; you want to try to execute,’’ Strome said. “I think the biggest thing is practice right now. Today was our first day [since the restart] practicing, and I mean, I think if you ask the coaches — it might have been the best we moved the puck in a practice all year, and it was obviously our first time doing it, so that's obviously a great sign.’’

Strome happy to be home

Strome, who lives outside of Toronto in the offseason, is glad the Rangers will be playing their games in Toronto, even though he will be in the NHL’s “bubble’’ with the team, and won’t be able to go home in between games and practices. He and his wife have a newborn daughter, born May 16, and being close to home offers “just a little bit of peace of mind, rather than being in [Las] Vegas, or on the West Coast.’’

'Canes deep on 'D'

Speaking about the Carolina Hurricanes defense, which added Sami Vatanen from the Devils and Brady Skjei from the Rangers, plus are getting back Dougie Hamilton from injury, Quinn acknowledged it is a deep unit.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“They're very deep on that blue line,’’ he said. “They've got nine defenseman that have success at the National Hockey League level. But only six of them play. I don't think they're going to be allowed to dress all nine.’’