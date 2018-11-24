After a loss this season, Rangers coach David Quinn’s message to his team has been the same: "OK, you lost. Now, how are you going to respond?"

Well, the Rangers responded to Friday’s listless performance in Philadelphia with a better effort Saturday afternoon against the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. It just wasn’t good enough to avoid a second straight regulation loss.

Brett Connolly’s goal with 6:24 left broke a tie and Tom Wilson added an empty-net goal as the Capitals ruined the Rangers’ Thanksgiving weekend by beating them 5-3 Saturday to deal the Blueshirts their second loss in two days. It was the first time the Rangers had lost consecutive games since Oct. 25 and 28, when they dropped the first two games of a road trip. After those two games, they won four straight en route to a 9-1-1 stretch before losing to the Flyers on Friday in Philadelphia.

“I thought today felt different than yesterday,’’ Quinn said. “I thought we didn’t play well for any stretch [Friday]. I thought [on Saturday] we had a pretty good first and a pretty good third – I thought the second was really what bothered me, because the second looked a lot like 60 minutes of yesterday’s play.’’

The Rangers (12-10-2, 26 points) got on the board first, on a goal by Jimmy Vesey, who stepped out of the penalty box and finished a pretty three-on-one break to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 9:12 of the first. Then the Rangers made it 2-0 when Brady Skjei cranked a rebound shot past Washington goalie Pheonix Copley at 9:39 of the second period.

But 31 seconds later, Nic Dowd deflected a shot past Alexandar Georgiev to get the Capitals on the board and Jakub Vrana blew past Brett Howden on a rush up the left wing and cut in and scored on a pretty backhand roof shot to tie the score at 16:27. Then Alex Ovechkin got free in front of the net to jam in his 17th goal of the season with 30 seconds left in the period to put the Caps up 3-2.

“You know, you can’t take a period off against anybody, let alone the defending Stanley Cup champions,’’ Quinn said. “I thought the second period we just didn’t do the two things you have to do in this game that have to be in your hockey DNA – you have to skate, and you have to hit people. And I don’t think we did either one of those things.’’

Ryan Strome’s first goal as a Ranger tied it 3-3 at 5:30 of the third period, but Connolly surprised Georgiev with a one-timer off a pass from John Carlson (three assists) to regain the lead for Washington.

“I didn’t expect the second guy [Connolly] to be there,’’ said Georgiev, who made 23 saves. “I tried to play it as a one-on-one with the defenseman [Carlson], and he managed to make a pass. And while I was moving, I saw that it was a one-timer. It was a tough shot.’’

Copley made 27 saves for Washington (13-7-3, 29 points), which moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers sit third in the division.

Kevin Hayes, who had two assists, took no solace in the fact that the Rangers at least played much better than they did Friday against the Flyers.

“The ultimate goal is to get two points,’’ Hayes said. "You lose two of your Metro [division] games and you’re not in the picture anywhere. Now you’re fighting to get back in.''