Rangers rally late but fall to Stars in shootout

Rick Nash tied it for the Rangers when he tipped in Brady Skjei’s wrist shot with 3:41 left in regulation.

Ondrej Pavelec of the Rangers makes a save

Ondrej Pavelec of the Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Stars at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By The Associated Press @stevezipay
Jason Spezza scored in the shootout, and the Dallas Stars snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Rangers 2-1 on Monday night.

Kari Lehtonen made 24 saves for Dallas in the opener of its four-game East Coast road trip against the Metropolitan Division. Julius Honka scored in the second period.

The Stars had a 1-0 lead before Rick Nash tied it for the Rangers when he tipped in Brady Skjei’s wrist shot with 3:41 left in regulation. Nash made contact with Lehtonen but the Stars goalie was well outside the blue paint. Coach Ken Hitchock challenged the play, but the referees ruled there was no goaltender interference.

By The Associated Press @stevezipay

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

