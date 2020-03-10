DALLAS – The Rangers came on this three-game road trip needing to get some results to keep themselves in this playoff race they’ve battled so hard to get into. First, they needed to tighten up their defense, but second, they needed to get some goals from places other than Mika Zibanejad.

Kaapo Kakko hadn’t scored a goal since Feb. 9, but he broke out Tuesday night with two second-period goals that powered the Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in American Airlines Center in the opening game of the road trip. Zibanejad and Adam Fox had goals as well for the Rangers, and goaltender Igor Shesterkin had 31 saves as the Rangers improved to 37-28-4 overall and climbed back to within three points of a playoff spot.

It wasn’t a perfect night for the Rangers, though: They lost third-line center Filip Chytil, who left the game after the first period with what the Rangers said was a lower body injury. Since they do not have an extra healthy skater on the current roster, if Chytil cannot play Wednesday, when the Rangers visit the Colorado Avalanche, they are going to have to call up a replacement player from their AHL Hartford farm team.

Shesterkin was back in goal after having looked rusty in Saturday’s 6-4 loss to the Devils, in which he allowed five goals in two periods in his first appearance since suffering a broken rib in a Feb. 23 car accident.

“He’s been focused and ready to go,’’ Quinn said before the game of Shesterkin, who improved his record to 10-2. “When you miss that much hockey, you expect a little bit of rust. And as I said, I thought goaltending was the least of our problems the other night.’’

Fox got the Rangers off to a fast start when he took a pass from Artemi Panarin and skated, unchecked, up the middle of the slot and beat Stars goalie Ben Bishop for his eighth goal of the season, 23 seconds into the game. Zibanejad’s 40th goal of the season, assisted by Brendan Lemieux and Pavel Buchnevich at 10:12 of the first period, made it 2-0. The red-hot Zibanejad extended his goalscoring streak to five games – he has 10 goals in that span – and gave him goals in 11 of his last 12 games. And according to NHL Stats and Information, he set a team record for reaching 40 goals in the fewest games (56), breaking the old record of 57, previously held by Jean Ratelle, in 1971-72.

Kakko had gone 14 games between goals, registering just two assists in that span. But the No. 2 pick overall in last summer’s NHL draft found himself all alone in the high slot as Brett Howden took a pass from Fox in the left circle and Bishop aggressively came out of his crease to challenge Howden. Howden slipped a pass to Kakko who one-timed it into a wide open net for his ninth goal of the season, to make it 3-0, at 7:03.

Then, when Bishop again overcommitted to a shot, this time from Zibanejad, Zibanejad instead slipped a pass to Kakko at the bottom of the left circle. Bishop tried to come out on Kakko, but the 19-year-old stickhandled around the goalie and tucked the puck into the vacant net for his second goal of the game, and 10th of the season. It was Kakko’s second two-goal game this season, the first coming Nov. 12 vs. Pittsburgh.

Dallas finally got on the board early in the third period, when Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal at 1:23, and the Stars made it 4-2 when Andrew Cogliano drove the net and popped in his third goal of the season at 11:52.