For the fifth time this season, the Rangers will deploy 11 forwards and seven defensemen rather than the standard 12/6 when they host the San Jose Sharks tonight, and the numbers underscore the continuing issue at center.

It’s the 10th game of the season for the Rangers (2-5-2), and management is still deciding how to solve the question in the middle. A call-up of one of three centers in Hartford — Cristoval “Boo” Nieves, Vinny Lettieri and Filip Chytil — is a possibility sometime after tonight’s game.

Against the Sharks (3-4-0), Anthony DeAngelo will be the seventh defenseman and forwards Paul Carey and Adam Cracknell will be healthy scratches, along with defenseman Steven Kampfer. The three centers will be Mika Zibanejad, David Desharnais and Kevin Hayes.

“At this time, I’m thinking of keeping Anthony in our lineup on the second power play unit, and Adam and Paul are not true centermen,” Vigneault said after the morning skate. “So I just feel the way the schedule is laid out right now, we have a better chance with 11 forwards and I can double shift some of those guys.”

Vigneault conceded that “it’s not the ideal situation, obviously and [general manager] Jeff [Gorton] and I are going to talk about it in the coming days, but we wanted to get through Saturday and Monday and see what happens.”

Vigneault and Gorton spoke briefly on Sunday. “We’ll talk today,” said Vigneault. “I’m not sure [about a call-up], we might stay status quo.”

The Wolf Pack played three games in three nights on the weekend. “Filip didn’t play in the third one, they didn’t want him to play 3 in 3,” Vigneault said. “I heard Boo had been playing well, Vinny had been playing well, but they got in late and the last game wasn’t a Picasso”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A call-up would mean that one player — presumably either Carey or Cracknell — would need to be placed on waivers to keep the roster at 23. Cracknell, 32, has no points in five games since being claimed off waivers from Dallas. Carey, 29, also has no points in five games.

So the projected lineup, which matches the format in the 4-2 defeat of Nashville Saturday, is:

FORWARDS

Rick Nash-Zibanejad-Mats Zuccarello

Chris Kreider-Desharnais-J.T. Miller

Jimmy Vesey-Hayes-Jesper Fast

Michael Grabner, Pavel Buchnevich

DEFENSE

Ryan McDonagh-Brendan Smith

Marc Staal-Kevin Shattenkirk

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Brady Skjei-Nick Holden

GOALTENDER

Henrik Lundqvist