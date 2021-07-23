The Rangers placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers Friday, for the purpose of buying him out of the last year of his contract.

DeAngelo was initially placed on waivers on Jan. 31 following a series of transgressions, the last of which was instigating a fight with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev after an overtime loss to Pittsburgh the night before. No one claimed him, and he finished the season on the Rangers’ taxi squad.

Placing him on unconditional waivers Friday is the final step before the team buys him out of the final year of a two-year, $9.6 million contract he signed last October. If he isn’t claimed by another team by noon Saturday, he will be bought out.

According to CapFriendly, buying DeAngelo out will save the Rangers $4.4 million this year on their salary cap, and add $883,334 in dead money to their cap in 2022-23.