Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo has been spoken to by the team about his activity on social media, coach David Quinn said, after DeAngelo on Friday called Twitter "a disgrace,’’ and then announced Saturday he was leaving all social media except for Parler, which was one of the social networks that was reportedly usedby people to organize the attack on the Capitol building on Wednesday.

"We've handled that internally with Tony,’’ Quinn said when asked about DeAngelo in his post-practice Zoom press conference Saturday. "I'm going to be honest with you, I don't have a Twitter account; I'm not active on social media, so I don't know enough about it. Obviously, we're aware of what happened, and we certainly have addressed it.’’

DeAngelo, an unabashed far right conservative, has been outspoken in the past on social media in his support of President Donald J. Trump over the years. When Trump was suspended permanently from Twitter Friday, DeAngelo shut down his own Twitter account, announcing he would be moving his comments and his "Watch Your Tone’’ podcast to Instagram.

But Facebook and Instagram also had suspended Trump, and DeAngelo posted on Instagram Saturday that he would be moving his social media presence to Parler, which was taken off Google Play and has been threatened to be removed from the Apple Store.

"If they let Parler back up at some point I will be on Parler,’’ DeAngelo said Saturday on his Instagram stories. "Until then I will not be using social media apps.’’

DeAngelo has a history of getting into trouble for things he has said and for years carried a reputation as an attitude problem.

With the Rangers, DeAngelo had a few early run-ins with Quinn, but seemed to mature over the last couple years. He had his best NHL season in 2019-20, putting up career highs in goals (15), assists (38) and points (53) in 68 games, tops among Rangers’ defensemen in scoring and tied for fourth in the league in scoring among defensemen. A restricted free agent in the offseason, DeAngelo signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract to remain with the Rangers.

At the start of training camp, Quinn experimented with playing DeAngelo, a righthanded shooter, at left defense, so he could partner with Jacob Trouba, who is also a righthanded shooter, and could be considered the Rangers’ No. 1 defenseman. But in their intrasquad scrimmage Thursday, the Blue team, with DeAngelo and Trouba on it, lost, 6-1, to the White team.

Quinn, not happy with the performance of the Blue defense, separated DeAngelo and Trouba at Saturday’s practice, moving DeAngelo back to the right side, with newcomer Jack Johnson.

Quinn, however, said Saturday’s move did not necessarily mean the experiment with DeAngelo on the left was finished.

"Um, no, it's not,’’ Quinn said. "Without K'Andre [Miller, who did not practice] here today, things kind of changed a little bit. We're still in that mix-and-match mode on what our ‘D’ pairs are going to look like.’’