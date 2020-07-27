Day 1 in the NHL “bubble’’ in Toronto felt not that different than a normal road trip, Rangers coach David Quinn insisted Monday.

“We got to the hotel [Sunday]; had a meal,’’ Quinn said on his post-practice Zoom briefing with the media. “We had practice this morning and have a meeting tonight and [will] have dinner. I know everybody’s talking about the bubble, and how difficult it might be, but I really don’t think a lot is going to be different than what we normally do on the road.’’

For the guys from the Toronto area, though, it’s not at all normal being in Toronto and not being able to see their family and friends.

“It's definitely a little weird,’’ forward Phil DiGiuseppe, a Toronto native, said. “It doesn't feel exactly like I'm home. It's like I'm visiting.’’

“It kind of sucks when you get off the airplane and you’ve got to go a different way on the highway,’’ a Mississauga, Ontario, native. “I'm literally, like 10 minutes from here.’’

If things go well, the Rangers will be in the bubble for a long time. On Wednesday, they play a warmup game against the Islanders, their first game since the NHL halted play due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12. Then, Saturday, they open a best-of-five play-in series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Should they win that series, they would advance to the official 16-team playoffs, the first two rounds of which would be in Toronto. If they advance all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, that would be in Edmonton, as would the Stanley Cup finals. If they get all the way to the end, they’ll be away from home for over two months.

Of course, the idea of being in a bubble is all about safety. Major League Baseball returned to play last week with teams playing in their home stadia, and not in a bubble. On Monday MLB announced the Miami Marlins’ home opener and the Yankees’ game in Philadelphia against the Phillies were postponed, after several members of the Marlins’ traveling party – which had played in Philadelphia over the weekend – tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It's unfortunate what's happening in the MLB,’’ Strome said. “[Under] the bubble format … there's a lot less issues with the travel and stuff like that … As long as you're wearing your mask, and you're following the protocols that they put in place here, I don't really see how anything could go real wrong. I mean, obviously it's up to everyone's individual responsibility to be smart, but the setup's great.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Everyone that's in the bubble is being tested and is following protocols,’’ he continued. “And as long as everyone's smart and takes care of, I guess their own business, and is responsible, I don't really see how the bubble isn't going to work.’’

Lundqvist a nominee for award

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is the Rangers’ nominee for the King Clancy Trophy, which is presented to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.’’ The three finalists for the award will be announced in early August, and the winner will be announced during the conference finals… Quinn said for Wednesday’s game, teams will be allowed to dress an extra forward and an extra defenseman.