Winger Matt Puempel, who has played 79 games in the NHL, including 27 for the Rangers last season, was traded to Detroit for 6-foot-4 defenseman Ryan Sproul, who has played 28 NHL games in his career. The 24-year-olds currently are in the AHL.
It looks like there is no Newsday subscription account associated with this login information.
If you used an Optimum login, click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account.
If you used a Newsday login, it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account. To verify your subscription information, click the Connect Account button.
Otherwise, click Subscribe to create a new Newsday account.CONNECT ACCOUNT SUBSCRIBE
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.OK
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.