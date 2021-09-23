TODAY'S PAPER
Photos: Rangers training camp

See the scenes as the Rangers prepare for the 2021-22 NHL season at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, N.Y.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) talks
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) talks to forward Kaapo Kakko (24) after a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome (16) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome (16) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Morgan Barron (47) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Morgan Barron (47) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist (64) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist (64) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) smiles
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) smiles during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates with the puck against forward Kaapo Kakko (24) during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) shoots
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) shoots the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) on
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) on the ice during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) talks
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) talks to forward Ryan Strome (16) on the ice during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko (24) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko (24) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant watches
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant watches from the bench during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant watches
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant watches from the bench during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) skates
Credit: Brad Penner

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save
Credit: Brad Penner

Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save in front of defenseman K'Andre Miller during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

