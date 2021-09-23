Photos: Rangers training camp

See the scenes as the Rangers prepare for the 2021-22 NHL season at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, N.Y.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) talks to forward Kaapo Kakko (24) after a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome (16) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Morgan Barron (47) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman Nils Lundkvist (64) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) smiles during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates with the puck against forward Kaapo Kakko (24) during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) shoots the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) on the ice during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) talks to forward Ryan Strome (16) on the ice during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (10) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko (24) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant watches from the bench during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates with the puck during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant watches from the bench during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) skates during a training camp scrimmage at the Rangers practice facility in Greenburgh, NY, on Thursday, Sep 23, 2021.