The Rangers’ busy summer is finally over, as players report for training camp to kick off the 2019-20 season on Thursday. But as much work as the Blueshirts’ management did this summer to beef up the roster and speed up the team’s reconstruction project, there are still a couple of business items that have yet to be completed.

Restricted free agents Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Lemieux have yet to agree to new contracts, with both players so far refusing to sign their qualifying offers. And while both players have been around the Rangers’ practice rink, skating with the other veterans in informal sessions, neither likely will attend camp without a signed contract. Unless that changes, the Rangers won’t be whole when the team begins its physicals Thursday, on-ice testing Friday and practices Saturday.

Unsigned RFAs are the big news this summer with the entire league paying attention to the drama surrounding Toronto’s Mitch Marner and Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine, among others, who remain unsigned as training camps open. DeAngelo and Lemieux aren’t in the class of Marner and Laine, but both are considered important parts of the Rangers’ roster for 2019-20. With the Rangers having chosen to buy out the contract of Kevin Shattenkirk, DeAngelo, 23, will be counted on heavily as a righthanded-shooting, offensive-minded defenseman and power play point man.

DeAngelo, import Jacob Trouba and rookie Adam Fox, the Jericho native who was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award last season with Harvard, are the only NHL-ready righthanded-shooting defensemen on the roster.

Lemieux, also 23, was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets in the Kevin Hayes trade in February, and he provided some much-needed grit and sandpaper on the fourth line last season. He had three goals, three assists and 44 penalty minutes in 19 games with the Rangers last season, and had 12 goals, five assists and 108 penalty minutes in 63 games overall for Winnipeg and the Rangers.

But having shelled out big money to sign free agent forward Artemi Panarin and Trouba (an RFA with arbitration rights) this summer, the Rangers don’t have much room under the salary cap to pay Lemieux and DeAngelo much more than their qualifying offers of $874,125. According to CapFriendly, the Rangers are currently about $2.1 million under the $81.5 million salary cap, with a projected roster that features 12 forwards, five defensemen and two goalies – not including DeAngelo and Lemieux, and not including 2018 first-round pick Vitali Kravtsov and his $925,000 cap hit. (While it seems unlikely Kravtsov would fail to make the team, there are other players who might not make it if he does.)

Forward Matt Beleskey won’t be coming to training camp, and will report directly to AHL Hartford, which will save $1.1 million in cap space, and if defenseman Brendan Smith is assigned to Hartford, that would save money as well. It’s also possible GM Jeff Gorton could make a trade in camp to open some space and create room for Lemieux and DeAngelo.

As far as players who are certain to be in camp, however, the additions of Panarin, Trouba, No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko, Fox and Kravtsov should improve the talent on the roster enough so the Rangers would figure to be in the hunt all season for a possible playoff spot. It will be interesting, in training camp to see how the new pieces fit in with the rest of the returning members of the team. Panarin, a righthanded-shooting left wing, likely will play on the first line with center Mika Zibanejad. But could Kakko, 18, be the third member of that line? Who will be the No. 2 center, and where does left wing Chris Kreider fit?