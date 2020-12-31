Rangers announce training camp roster

Forty players have been invited to Rangers training camp, which opens Sunday at the club’s Greenburgh, N.Y. practice facility. Forward Vitali Kravtsov and defenseman Yegor Rykov, currently playing on loan in Russia, won’t be there, but left wing Alexis Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2020 NHL draft, will be.

Also among the 22 forwards coming to camp will be Morgan Barron, an NCAA First Team All American at Cornell last season, who is expected to compete for a roster spot. K’Andre Miller, the 2018 first round pick who created a buzz with his play in the Rangers’ July Return-to-Play camp, is one of the 13 defensemen coming, along with Tarmo Reunanen, a 2016 fourth-rounder who has been playing in Finland this season, and 2019 second-round pick Matthew Robertson.

Five goaltenders were invited, headlined by Russians Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev and Long Islander Keith Kinkaid. Adam Huska and rookie Tyler Wall are the others.