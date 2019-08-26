Kaapo Kakko, the second overall pick in June's draft, and Long Island's Adam Fox are among the players who will represent the Rangers in next month's Traverse City Tournament, the team announced on Monday.

Kakko, a forward from Finland, and Fox, a defenseman from Jericho who was acquired by the Rangers in an April trade, both will be making their Traverse City debuts.

The Traverse City Tournament begins on Sept. 6 in Traverse City, Michigan. The tournament is designed to showcase prospects from eight NHL teams.

Right wing Vitali Kravtsov, the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft, and prospects Igor Shesterkin, a goaltender, and Yegor Rykov, a defenseman, also will play for the Rangers in the Traverse City Tournament for the first time.

Defenseman Matthew Robertson, center Karl Henriksson and defenseman Hunter Skinner are the other 2019 draft picks playing for the Rangers in the Traverse City Tournament for the first time. Defensemen Nico Gross and Joey Keane, both 2018 draft picks by the Rangers, will play in their second straight Traverse City Tournament.

The Rangers will be one of four teams in the Ted Lindsay Division, along with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild. The Rangers will play Columbus in their first game on Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. The Rangers then play Dallas on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. and Minnesota on Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m. The Rangers will have a placement game against a team from the Gordie Howe Division on Sept. 10.

This will be the Rangers' 13th straight year playing in the Traverse City Tournament.