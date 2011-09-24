Rangers trim roster to 35 players

The Rangers trimmed their roster to 35 players Saturday, keeping a number of top prospects for an extended look, but exposing another -- defenseman Pavel Valentenko -- to waivers.

Forwards Ryan Bourque, Carl Hagelin and Dale Weise, as well as defensemen Tim Erixon, Dylan McIlrath, Blake Parlett and goaltender Scott Stajcer, remain in camp. Twenty-one players were re-assigned to the AHL Connecticut Whale and seven were returned to junior teams.

Thirty-five players is two more than the number that coach John Tortorella said he wanted to take on the flight to Europe for the second part of the preseason after 's game against the Flyers game in Philadelphia, including 11 defensemen and 19 forwards. Twenty-one forwards remain, so presumably two cuts will come from there.

Valentenko, 23, a 6-2, 225-pound blueliner who was acquired from Montreal in the Scott Gomez trade, was one of the final cuts in last year's camp, but was disappointing this time. His physical play dropped off and his hard shot was missing.

The Rangers did not provide any updates on the condition of defenseman Marc Staal, who has been experiencing post-concussion headaches and saw specialists Wednesday and Thursday. It is unclear whether he will be on the flight to Europe, or join the club there.

With Staal's availability uncertain and the abundance of youth, Tortorella has said that the team continues to look for an experienced defenseman who can improve the team, either via free-agent signing or through a trade.