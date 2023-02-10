Rangers coach Gerard Gallant really happy to have forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Nico Mikkola

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was like a kid the day after Christmas with a couple new toys to play with Friday morning as he prepared his team for the night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden.

“Yeah, we got a few yesterday,’’ he said at the morning skate. “It was a good day.’’

While Gallant and the team enjoyed the day off on Thursday, GM Chris Drury was hard at work, making a trade with the St. Louis Blues to acquire forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Nico Mikkola to fortify the Rangers’ lineup for the final 31 games of the regular season and the playoffs.

Drury gave up a conditional first-round draft pick this summer, a conditional fourth-rounder next summer, plus fourth-line forward Sammy Blais and minor league defenseman Hunter Skinner as the return package.

“Everybody in our organization is happy with what happened yesterday,’’ Gallant said.

Artemi Panarin was particularly happy.

“That's good trade for the organization,’’ Panarin said. “We're happy to have [Tarasenko] in our team. He is my old friend, and of course I'm happy. More happy than everyone.’’

If there was one player who wasn’t happy with the deal, it was Chicago star Patrick Kane, who had been linked to the Rangers as far back as last summer and apparently wanted to come to New York. Kane seemed as though he was caught by surprise that the Rangers made the move to get Tarasenko a full three weeks before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

“It’s not the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade,” Kane told reporters Friday morning in Chicago. “But I think the Rangers, I definitely pay attention to. [I was] intrigued for obvious reasons. Obviously, they made a move to get and another big defenseman. You’ve got to respect them going out and trying to make the team better. … If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at. It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal.”

Part of the reason the Rangers made the move for Tarasenko was because Kane, who has a full no-move clause, still hadn’t let Chicago know if he was willing to be traded away from the rebuilding team. There was also concern about a hip injury Kane has been dealing with, and the cost to acquire Kane, 34, no doubt came into play as well.

The deal for Tarasenko, 31, took only Blais off the Rangers’ roster, and had the bonus of including Mikkola to shore up their third defense pair. Thus, it addressed two needs at the same time.

Panarin and Tarasenko have been friends since they played together for Russia at the 2010-11 World Junior Championships. It was Panarin’s first time on the national team, and he said Tarasenko, who’d played at the World Juniors the year before, took him under his wing. The two have remained close since.

At the morning skate, Gallant put Tarasenko, a left-handed-shooting right wing, on the Rangers’ top line, with Panarin and Mika Zibanejad and he put Tarasenko on the second power play unit.

While he was at it, Gallant also made some changes, moving red-hot Filip Chytil to the first unit and dropping Vincent Trocheck down to the second.

“It looks like a very talented, high-end line,’’ Gallant said of Zibanejad and the two Russians. “And I'm hoping Tarasenko is going to shoot the puck, because we keep harping on other players to shoot the puck, and I think he's a guy that shoots the puck.’’

Tarasenko, who had 10 goals and 19 assists in 38 games for St. Louis this season, and 41 goals in 90 playoff games in his career, said he didn’t consider himself to be just a shooter on the top line, however.

“If somebody's open, I’ll give him the puck,’’ he said. “I think you cannot just focus to be only a shooter. Yeah, I want to score, but just need to play the game, and if guys are creating chances for you, you have to try to score them. If they're open, just move the puck to them.’’