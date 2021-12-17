Rangers lose in shootout to Vegas.

Playing their 10th game in 17 nights, and playing without their leading scorer, Artemi Panarin, the Rangers looked pretty good for a while Friday, against another of the NHL’s elite teams, the Vegas Golden Knights.

But after a dominant second period in which they tooke a one-goal lead, the Rangers were stung when former Ranger Brett Howden won an offensive zone faceoff to set up the tying goal by Dylan Coghlan.

And then, after an exciting, but scoreless overtime, Jonathan Marchessault scored the only goal in the shootout to deal the Rangers — and his old coach, Gerard Gallant — a 3-2 loss at Madison Square Garden.

Afterward, the Rangers tried to talk about the positives, that they had again played well against a top team, as they did in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss in Denver to the Colorado Avalanche.

This time, they even earned a point, which gave them a 19-7-4 record, with their 42 points being the second most in the Metropolitan Division.

"I think we’ve shown flashes in every game,’’ Chris Kreider said. "The challenge for us is putting together the full 60 [minutes]. Our start wasn’t good tonight, we knew that. We can’t blame on the travel, can’t blame on the schedule. Everyone’s traveling a lot, everyone’s got a crazy schedule, everyone’s little bit run down.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Panarin missed the game after suffering a lower-body injury in Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, but the Rangers took a 2-1 lead into the third period, on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Kreider in one of their best periods of the entire season.

"I come in after the second and I said if we match that period again, boys, there’s no contest,’’ Gallant said. "We’re going to win this game 4-1. We played really well, we had lots of chances.’’

But they couldn’t keep it up in the third.

They were outshot 10-2 in the period, and Howden, who also scored Vegas’ first goal, at 6:49 of the first period beat Zibanejad on the draw to set up Coghlan for a shot from the right point through traffic that got past goalie Alexandar Georgiev at 14:44 to tie the score at 2.

Gallant said the Rangers did not play well the first 15 minutes in the first period, but believed they played well the rest of the game, though he did say his team probably laid back too much trying to protect the lead.

"You try and keep pushing, going forward, but you’re also saying, ‘Let’s try not to pinch too much, let’s try not to make those mistakes,’ ’’ he said. "And that’s what happens. They won a faceoff and scored a goal.’’

Gallant tried to downplay coaching his first game against his old team, which he led to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018, but which then fired him two years later, in January of 2020.

"It’s your old team, [but] it wasn’t like it was two months ago, it was two years ago,’’ he said.

"I know a lot of players over there very well — half their team, probably — that’s still left from when I was there. So, it was fun.’’

After Vegas held the territorial edge for most of the opening period, the Blueshirts began to generate more good scoring chances after killing a penalty to Zibanejad in the middle of the period.

They tied it at 1 when Zibanejad ripped a wrist shot by Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit 13 seconds into the second period.

Zibanejad set up Kreider’s power play goal at 10:25 of the period, and said he was trying to do a little bit more knowing Panarin was out of the lineup.

"When a guy like that is out, you feel like you — at least I feel like I have to do maybe a couple more percent out there and try to help out as much as I can,’’ Zibanejad said.

i