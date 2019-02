BUFFALO — Twenty-three games is a long time to go without scoring a goal. So who could blame Vladislav Namestnikov for his reaction when he got his first one in nearly two months? The Rangers winger raised his arms to the air as he skated back to the Rangers bench, as if a huge weight had been lifted from his shoulders.

“About time, it felt like,’’ Namestnikov said. “I’ve been getting chances, but just, the puck wouldn’t go in. So it’s kind of a relief that that one went in. I was just happy.’’

<SB235,90,120><CW-15>Namestnikov scored two goals, the second one into an empty net as the Rangers stunned the Sabres, 6-2, Friday night in the second game of their four-game trip. And they did it without a single point from their first line, which had been carrying the team for most of the calendar year. Instead, the Rangers (25-24-8) got two goals from their second line, three from their third line, and one, the first of the game, from the fourth line.

</CW></SB>“It’s good to see other guys get rewarded,’’ Namestnikov said. “I thought we played a good 60 minutes. I know we had to weather the storm a little bit there in the third, but overall, we were happy with our game.’’

Boo Nieves, Jesper Fast, Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Buchnevich scored the other Rangers goals, and Alexandar Georgiev, who had made a career-high 55 saves in his last start Sunday in a 4-1 win over Toronto, was good again, making 31 stops this time to even his record on the season to 9-9-0.

Playing with seven defensemen for the third game in a row after coach David Quinn decided to scratch 19-year-old forward Filip Chytil, the Rangers addressed the unorthodox lineup by throwing defenseman Brendan Smith up on left wing of the fourth line, with Nieves and Connor Brickley, who was called up Thursday from AHL Hartford.

And on their first shift together, Nieves scored — off an assist from Smith — to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead, at 4:09 of the first period. After that, Quinn decided to keep Smith at forward, but he moved Smith back to defense midway through the second period, when defenseman Brady Skjei left the game with a lower-body injury. Skjei is listed as day to day, Quinn said after the game, and he could play Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Before Skjei’s injury, the Rangers had taken a 2-0 lead at 14:03 of the first period, when Namestnikov, whose last goal had come Dec. 18, fired a shot from the left point through traffic that was deflected in by Fast. For Namestnikov, the assist gave him his first point in 11 games.

The Sabres (28-22-7) got on the board right after the first intermission, when Jeff Skinner crashed the slot and slammed in a pass from behind the net from Jason Pominville for his 35th goal, at 53 seconds of the second period. But the Rangers bounced back quickly, when Vesey crashed the net to jam in a pass from behind the net from Buchnevich at 1:51 to put the Rangers up 3-1.

Skinner scored his second of the game on a power play at 16:56 of the second to cut the Rangers’ lead to 3-2, but Buchnevich’s goal at 15:59 of the third gave the Rangers some breathing room, and Namestnikov made it 5-2 after a bad bounce off the back boards trapped goalie Linus Ullmark behind the net and left Namestnikov with a wide-open net for his fifth goal of the season just eight seconds later. Namestnikov added the empty-netter at 19:02.