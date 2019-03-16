ST. PAUL, Minn. – All season long, Henrik Lundqvist has been the voice of reason in the Rangers' locker room, reminding everyone that the current Blueshirts are young, and rebuilding, and can’t be expected to challenge for a playoff spot, much less a Stanley Cup, anytime soon.

But it’s getting harder for Lundqvist, and for all the Rangers, to maintain that perspective as the 2018-19 season spirals down toward an ugly finish. For a while, they hung in there, losing one-goal games, and even gaining points with overtime or shootout losses against the likes of first-in-the-league Tampa Bay and defending Stanley Cup champion Washington. But now the regulation losses are mounting – 0-2-1 on the four-game road trip that wrapped up Saturday night in Minnesota against the Wild; 2-5-5 in their last 12 going into Saturday – and they are looking bad doing it.

“The losses have been piling up,’’ Lundqvist said on Friday, before the Rangers lost, 5-1, in Calgary. “It’s a test for all of us to stay the course, stay focused on what you can do to help the team. There’s just no other way. You try to just focus on your own game and how you can help the team. That’s all I can say.’’

Aside from the big picture, Lundqvist is also staring at the reality that, for the remainder of the season, at least, he is no longer the No. 1 goaltender. These days, he is splitting time with backup Alexandar Georgiev, and that is different for Lundqvist, who has been the No. 1 goalie since about a month after he arrived from Sweden in 2005. He gets what is happening, and why – the Rangers are going nowhere, and the young kids have to play – but when asked how it is to deal with his reduced playing time on an emotional level, he paused.

“Aaaaahhhh, I’m not sure,’’ he said, after a while. “I just try to adjust to it, I guess. It is different. I think, a lot of times, when you’re playing, you build momentum with one or two good games, and you just carry on. You don’t have to work that hard to get ready for each game, because you’re in it. When you’re in and out, you have to work a little harder, I feel, to be ready, and prepared.

“I understand the situation we’re in,’’ he continued. “And it’s not like I’m winning every start, either, so I can’t – I just try to go with the flow, here. It’s like we’ve talked about for the last few weeks, it’s important what we do, for next season, too, for the group. For everybody. So, I try to buy into that.’’

Lundqvist has spoken recently about how important these end-of-the-season games are for the development of the young Rangers going into next season. But what will Georgiev’s development mean for Lundqvist himself next season? Will he be the unquestioned No. 1 goalie again, or will Georgiev take even more of his ice time? And what about Igor Shestyorkin, who put up crazy good numbers in the KHL this season and who is planning on coming to North America next fall? Georgiev and Shestyorkin are both 23. Lundqvist, who is under contract for two more years, at $8.5 million per, is 37.

“I want to finish this season before I start thinking about next season,’’ Lundqvist said. “I really do. I can say that, for my first couple months of the season, I felt really good – at a level where I feel like make a difference, and that’s where I need to be. And the last couple months have been more inconsistent, probably.