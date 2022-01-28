Rangers again squander two-goal lead, fall to Wild

It was a loss that, no doubt, would have frustrated Henrik Lundqvist more than most.

Especially with an apparent tying goal with 1.9 seconds remaining ruled no good upon review because of goalie interference, leaving the Rangers’ fans littering the Madison Square Garden ice.

The Rangers blew a two-goal lead for the second straight night, losing to the Wild, 3-2, on Friday after Lundqvist’s No. 30 was retired in a pregame ceremony. It came just 24 hours after the Rangers dropped a 5-3 decision at Columbus and lost All-Star Norris Trophy defenseman Adam Fox to what the team believes will be a short-term injury.

Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers (28-13-4), who have lost three of five.

Lundqvist’s former backup, Cam Talbot, stopped 25 shots for the Wild (26-10-3), who are on a 7-0-1 streak.

Frederick Gaudreau’s rising bullet off the rush over Shesterkin’s glove put the Wild ahead 3-2 at 1:49 of the third period. It was ruled that Ryan Strome’s stick pushed Talbot’s pad on the apparent equalizer.

The Wild had scored twice in the second period, holding a 19-7 shot advantage through the 20 minutes.

Shesterkin did turn aside Gaudreau’s penalty shot at 2:56 after defenseman Braden Schneider impeded him on the way to the crease. But Kevin Fiala roofed a shot to bring the Wild within 2-1 at 12:18 and Mats Zuccarello, cheered whenever he was shown during Lundqvist’s ceremony and often when he touched the puck, tied it at 2 with a power-play goal at 13:47. It marked his first point against his former team.

The Rangers took a two-goal lead in a fast-paced first period in which they outshot the Wild, 12-5, with defenseman Jacob Trouba setting up both scores.

Trouba found an open Barclay Goodrow in the low slot to complete a tic-tac-toe passing sequence started by Strome to open the scoring at 8:47. Talbot couldn’t control Trouba’s hard shot from the right point, allowing Chris Kreider to slide a backhander underneath the goalie’s pads as he skated through the crease at 17:08. It extended Kreider’s NHL lead and career high to 31 goals.