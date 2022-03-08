ST. PAUL, Minn. — A day after he agreed with the notion that goaltender Igor Shesterkin should be considered seriously as a candidate for the Hart Trophy, as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant opted to give Shesterkin a night off and started backup Alexandar Georgiev Tuesday night against the struggling Minnesota Wild.

The Wild had gone 2-8 in their previous 10 games, but at the morning skate, Gallant said he expected Minnesota to have their best game against the Rangers. He was right, and unfortunately for him and Georgiev, the Rangers weren’t able to match it.

Kevin Fiala had two goals, and Marcus Foligno had a goal and two assists as the Wild thumped the Rangers, 5-2, ending their three-game winning streak and dropping them to 1-1 on the current four-game road trip. They play next on Thursday in St. Louis, and Shesterkin is sure to be back in the net for that.

As well as Shesterkin has been playing this season, it has become nearly impossible for Gallant to not start him every game. He is 28-6-3, leads the league in goals-against average (1.93) and save percentage (.942) and has been the Rangers’ best player — by far — in almost every game he has played.

But in playing Shesterkin as often as he has, Gallant has been unable to get enough ice time for Georgiev to keep him sharp. His start Tuesday was his second since Jan. 27, and he has been unable to get into any kind of rhythm. The results have been predictable: His goals against keeps rising and his save percentage keeps dropping. And he loses. Tuesday was his fifth consecutive loss, as his record fell to 7-9-2. He made 23 saves.

He was tested early in the game, with a couple of shots from in close, and he handled those fine for the first half of the first period before Ryan Hartman beat him with a long shot from the top of the slot at 10:38 to put Minnesota up 1-0. The puck appeared to deflect slightly off the skate of defenseman Braden Schneider, changing trajectory and speed, then fluttered and went off Georgiev’s blocker and in.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Joel Eriksson Ek made it 2-0 at 14:41 when he got position in the slot and deflected a rising shot by Foligno.

Dryden Hunt’s first goal since Dec. 1 — ending a 30-game drought — got the Rangers on the board at 5:03 of the second period, and then Mika Zibanejad’s first shorthanded goal of the season, and his 22nd goal of the season overall, tied it 2-2 at 8:07.

But just as it appeared the Rangers had snatched the momentum, the Wild took it back almost immediately when Fiala scored on the same power play where Zibanejad had scored shorthanded. That gave the Wild the lead at 9:13.

Foligno got behind the Rangers and scored a pretty breakaway goal, going forehand-to-backhand, to make it 4-2 at 13:06, and Fiala’s second goal — a backhander roofed over Georgiev’s left shoulder after the Rangers turned the puck over in the neutral zone — made it 5-2 at 17:44.

Late in the second period, Gallant tried to shake things up by moving enforcer Ryan Reaves up to the top line, on the right of Chris Kreider and Zibanejad. Alexis Lafreniere was dropped down to the third line, with Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow, with Julien Gauthier — back in the lineup after being scratched on Sunday in Winnipeg — dropped to the fourth line.

But nothing worked for the Rangers, who fell to 36-16-5 on the season. They maintained their spot, tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division standings with Pittsburgh, as the Penguins lost to Florida 4-3 Tuesday.