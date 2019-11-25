There were plenty of raw emotions around the building Monday night, as one of the Garden’s all-time favorites, Mats Zuccarello, made his first trip to Broadway as a visiting player, wearing the colors of his new team, the Minnesota Wild.

And the Rangers, coming off that wild and crazy comeback win over the Canadiens in Montreal Saturday, and playing what they hope will be their final game without No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad, certainly would have hoped to overcome whatever emotions they may have been dealing with and just play the kind of hockey that wins them games.

Tony DeAngelo’s goal at 42 seconds of overtime gave the Rangers that win, a 3-2 victory over the Wild that was their second straight victory, and lifted them to 11-9-2 on the season, with Zibanejad expected to return after missing 13 games with an upper body injury.

Ryan Donato’s brilliant goal at 10:00 of the third period had given the Wild a 2-1 lead, but Ryan Hartman, who’d assisted on that goal, was sent off for a tripping penalty and the Rangers tied it on the power play, when Chris Kreider banged in the rebound of an Artemi Panarin shot at 17:10. Panarin, who has largely carried the Rangers in Zibanejad’s absence, assisted on all three Ranger goals.

Goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who couldn’t hold back tears last February when he talked about Zuccarello after he was traded, had Zuccarello over to his home on Sunday, and posted a photo on Instagram of he and Zuccarello on the couch, each holding one of Lundqvist’s daughters. He likened Zuccarello to the guy at work that makes you laugh every day, and makes going to work fun.

“Every time you play against players – when we played against ‘G’ [Dan Girardi] for the first time, or ‘Cally’ [Ryan Callahan], it’s weird,’’ Lundqvist said. “They’ve been part of this room and your everyday life for so many years. It’s part of the business that’s tough sometimes, but it’s also part of the business that you do understand. And things happen, and you always wish them the best when they move on, especially when they were such a big part of our success here.’’

Zuccarello, who also hung out with Zibanejad and Jesper Fast Sunday, admitted it was odd going to the visiting locker room – he’d never been there before, he said – and said he was doing his best to try not to think about playing against all his old pals.

“You’ve got to treat it as any other game, a road game, you know, you come in here and we want to do our best and trying to win,’’ Zuccarello said. “But obviously, it's always more special for me and emotional for me to come in here and see everyone that I know and spent so many good years here. So, I don't know, I just have to try and focus and treat it as a normal game.’’

It was never going to be that. The Garden showed a tribute video to Zuccarello at the first TV timeout that ended with a picture of him and the word, “Thank You Zucc.’’ Zuccarello, sitting on the bench, stood and waved, as the fans chanted, “Zuuuuuuuuuuc!’’

And then, the teams had to go back to playing hockey. The rest of the first period passed mostly quietly, until the Rangers took the lead on Brady Skjei’s wrist shot from the high slot that went through traffic and beat goalie Alex Stalock in the top glove hand corner at 14:50.

The Rangers had every opportunity to seize control in the second period, but could not. They were granted the only two power plays of the period and ended up outshooting Minnesota, 10-2 in the middle 20 minutes. But Minnesota got the only goal, when the Wild caught the Rangers trapped for a too-long shift and Zach Parise got free at the right post for backdoor tap-in of a pass from Kevin Fiala at 17:11.