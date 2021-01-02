All 40 players invited to the Rangers training camp are in New York, but No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad will not be available to participate when the team begins its on-ice practices Monday, general manager Jeff Gorton said Saturday on a pre-camp Zoom call with team president John Davidson and local media.

Zibanejad, goalie and Long Island native Keith Kinkaid, and prospect Justin Richards are all unavailable Monday and listed as "day-to-day,’’ Gorton said. Asked if he would elaborate on why they aren’t available, Gorton declined.

"I think that right now we'll just list them as day to day,’’ he said. "Hopefully none of it’s long term, and we’ll get them back on the ice as soon as possible. And anytime we can give you an update on these guys, we will.’’

Zibanejad led the team in goals in 2019-20 with 41, and was second on the team in points, with 75, in 57 games. With a compressed, 56-game regular season on tap, where every game and every point earned will be important, the Rangers certainly wouldn’t want to be missing him for any length of time.

Gorton didn’t seem overly concerned, though. NHL teams won’t be identifying players who are missing time in camp due to COVID-19, though the league has said it will identify those players during the season. That doesn’t mean the three players in question are unavailable because of any connection to the virus. They could be simply quarantining upon just arriving from outside the area, or may have some slight injury or something else.

With teams playing the entire schedule within their newly formed, just-for-2020-21 divisions, and only the top four teams in each division making the playoffs, Davidson said reaching the postseason is the goal.

"I mean, that's what you set your sights on, to get into the big dance,’’ he said. "If we do that, that'll be really good for the organization for a number of different reasons. That means you're in the battle all the way through. This is, this is going to be an exciting battle -- 56 games, where every single game, from Game 1 on, means something. It's going to be that tight to get in.’’

Davidson said the organization was "shocked’’ to hear the news that former Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who had signed with Washington as a free agent after the Rangers bought out the final year of his contract, will have to undergo open heart surgery and will not be able to play this season.

"I can say, on behalf of the organization, we were absolutely shocked,’’ Davidson said. "Hank's a Ranger. Always will be a Ranger. We're there for him, any time he needs help with anything, period.’’

As for the players who are coming to camp, Davidson said the organization is "excited’’ about defenseman K’Andre Miller, who had a good showing at the team’s return-to-play training camp in July, and Gorton said Miller has "a great chance’’ to make the roster.

Gorton said the team chose to leave forward Vitali Kravtsov in Russia, as he is playing very well for his KHL team. The plan is to bring him over to North America when the KHL season ends.

"We just feel like he's trending in the right direction, and, you know, their season isn't that much longer,’’ Gorton said. "Once it's over, we are going to bring him over here and then go from there.’’

As for Alexis Lafreniere, the left wing the Rangers took with the No. 1 pick in the draft, Gorton said the team is excited to be able to see him play soon.

"I know he's very excited, and he's been working hard, and he's getting comfortable with his teammates,’’ Gorton said. "I'm sure everybody's excited to see the first time he steps on the ice as a Ranger, and it'll be a big moment for everybody.’’