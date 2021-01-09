TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
SportsHockeyRangers

Rangers coach David Quinn says Mika Zibanejad 'inching closer' to a return

Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers celebrates his first-period

Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Devils at Madison Square Garden on March 7, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

After missing the first four days of training camp practices, forward Mika Zibanejad and goaltender Keith Kinkaid skated before Saturday’s practice and coach David Quinn said Zibanejad, the team’s first-line center, is "inching closer’’ to a return.

However, rookie defenseman K’Andre Miller, who has stood out so far in camp, did not practice, which the team said was "procedural.’’ Also, rookie forward Justin Richards missed practice for the fifth straight time.

"Mika's had a couple good days,’’ Quinn said. "He's inching closer to returning. We're hoping for K'Andre to be back (Sunday). It certainly looks like we will get him back, so that's a good sign on both fronts.’’

Brett Howden, who scored a goal and had an assist playing in Zibanejad’s spot between wingers Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich in Thursday night’s game scrimmage, skated there again Saturday.

Quinn impressed with Buchnevich

Quinn said the most impressive player in camp so far has been Buchnevich.

"This is the best camp he's had since I've been here,’’ Quinn said of the 25-year-old Russian. "I loved the way he played the scrimmage the other night, I just love the way things are going for him.

"He and I've had long conversations about what his abilities are and we certainly know what he's capable of doing.’’

Blue notes

Second-year defensemen Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren, on-ice partners most of last season, not only are together again on the ice this camp, but the two will be sharing an apartment this season. "Last year we lived two blocks from each other, and saw each other a lot,’’ Fox said. "This year we're rooming together, and it's been fun so far. We go back, obviously, to when we were 16 (playing together on the U.S. National Team Development Program), and we have a lot of fun… Right now, we’ve got a little putting green in the apartment, so we have a little putt-offs and Xbox competition.’’ … The Rangers changed their schedule and will have a scrimmage at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello enters the arena Islanders have substantial core group under contract
Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo skates against the Ducks Rangers' DeAngelo joining Parler after deleting Twitter account
Jeremy Ruckert of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms Lindenhurst's Ruckert focused on Alabama, staying healthy
The Islanders and Mathew Barzal have a new Barzal is back on the ice for the Islanders
Cleveland starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco walks to the Consistent Carrasco gives Mets another solid starter
The Knicks' Austin Rivers, left, pushes past theThunder's Knicks' Rivers: 'The number one skill is availability'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search