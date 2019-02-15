Two goals in the Rangers' 4-3 loss to Winnepeg on Tuesday raised Mika Zibanejad’s total to 25, which gave him the team lead and left him two short of his career high of 27. They also raised his point total to 56 in 56 games. His previous career high had been 51, in 2015-16, his last season in Ottawa.

But Zibanejad, one of the league’s hottest players – and the center of one of the hottest lines-- , wasmiserable after the game, with another loss pushing the dream of a playoff spot farther away.

It’s hard for him to appreciate having a career year when the team isn’t doing well.

“I’m just trying to show myself every game, every practice, that I can keep up. I want to keep up this level of play,’’ Zibanejad said that night. “I just want to show that it’s not a fluke; it’s another step in my career. Of course, I’d be lying if I say I don’t know that it’s my career numbers. But at the same time you don’t enjoy it if your team is not benefiting from it, and we’re not winning. That’s what we’re in this business for – winning. And if you don’t do that, good or bad, you don’t really care.’’

Zibanejad, 25, came to the Rangers in the summer of 2016, in the Derick Brassard trade that essentially was the start of the Rangers’ rebuild. So far, it’s been the best move of the rebuild as Zibanejad has grown into the role of a legit No. 1 center entering the peak of his career. His numbers this season project roughly to 36 goals and 82 points over 82 games, though those totals may tail off, especially if linemate Mats Zuccarello and/or second line center Kevin Hayes are traded by the Feb. 25 deadline.

Still, Zibanejad has the look of a player who could be built around in the Rangers’ reconstruction project. The Huddinge, Sweden, native plays on the power play, the penalty kill, and leads all Rangers forwards in average ice time at 20:13 per game. And he continues to fight for a playoff spot that no one really expects the Rangers will get.

“Winning is my only focus,’’ he said. “Do you want to be one of the top players? Do you want to be one of the elite players? Absolutely. I think everyone wants that. But it’s not just going to come.

“I don’t like talking about [individual success] when we’re not winning and we’re not in a good spot, so the main focus is getting the team back on track and giving it all and still hope for the best,’’ he said. “It’s not going to die until either we have an ‘X’ [for clinched a playoff spot] or an ‘E’ (eliminated from playoff contention) next to our team name. I just hope it’s an ‘X.’’’

CHOOSING THE RIGHT SPORT

Growing up in Mimico, Ontario, a hotbed for lacrosse in Canada, defenseman Brendan Smith briefly pondered playing the sport professionally, instead of hockey. His older brother, Rory, played pro lacrosse, and his younger brother, Reilly – who plays hockey for the Vegas Golden Knights – was the No. 1-rated lacrosse player in Canada at 15 or 16 years old and might have been the No. 1 overall draft pick in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) had he opted to play that sport.

“Obviously, the money in both sports, if you go pro, is pretty [not comparable],’’ Brendan Smith said when asked what made him choose hockey. “And at that time, you were getting drafted to the OHL or getting scholarships [to U.S. colleges to play hockey], so you couldn’t get hurt… We made the decision that it was better, familywise, financial wise – there were so many variables – to choose hockey.’’

Rory Smith, 32, went the lacrosse route and played 10 years professionally in the NLL. A rugged 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman who was something of an enforcer, he piled up record numbers of penalty minutes. He also played for the Canadian team that won the gold medal at the World Indoor Lacrosse Championships in the Czech Republic in 2011.

LOOKING BACK AT '79

It’s been 25 years since the Rangers won the 1994 Stanley Cup, which the organization celebrated by reuniting that group of champions before the Feb. 8 game against the Carolina Hurricanes. But 2019 marks a couple OF other anniversaries – five years since the Rangers lost in the Cup finals to the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, and 40 years since they were beaten by the Montreal Canadiens in the finals in 1979.

There’s a book out that tells the story of that 1978-79 season. It’s called, “Before 94,’’ and is written by Mark Rosenman and Howie Karpin and features a foreword by Dave Maloney, currently the Rangers’ radio analyst and, back in 1978-79, the youngest captain in team history. It’s available on amazon.com.