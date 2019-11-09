Mika Zibanejad did not take part in the Rangers’ practice at Lasker Rink in Central Park on Saturday and will miss his sixth straight game Sunday afternoon with an upper-body injury.

Zibanejad, the team’s No. 1 center, has been sidelined since exiting the game Oct. 27 against Boston after the first period, after he’d been hit high by Boston’s Patrice Bergeron late in the period. The Rangers said that night Zibanejad’s status was day-to-day. Coach David Quinn said after the game that Zibanejad had not suffered a concussion. He said some days later that the injury was more involving the neck.

Zibanejad started skating last week and progressed to the point where he skated with the team in Wednesday’s morning skate, though he wore a red, no-contact jersey.

Asked Saturday if he could elaborate on Zibanejad’s status, Quinn said, “It's just an upper-body [injury] that, you know, takes a step forward, and then it's a step back. So it really is day to day. I know, we all want more definitive answers, but it's day to day.’’

Staal out at least two weeks

Defenseman Marc Staal underwent surgery Friday night because of an infection in his ankle that “came on pretty quickly,’’ according to Quinn.

“He's going to be out for at least two weeks and then we'll re-evaluate,’’ Quinn said.

Quinn said the infection was the result of an injury from a blocked shot several weeks ago that had been sore, and apparently took a dramatic turn for the worse after Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Hurricanes in Carolina. Staal played 16:56 in that game, and was credited with two blocked shots.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Staal, 32, was playing a second consecutive night, having returned to the lineup Wednesday in the 5-1 win over Detroit. He played 18:19 against Detroit, and blocked four shots in that one. Prior to that, he had sat out three straight games as a healthy scratch, though now it appears he wasn’t fully healthy.

Quinn said the Rangers won’t be calling up a defenseman from AHL Hartford right now. Brady Skjei, who was scratched Thursday, will return to the lineup Sunday.

Lundqvist in net again

Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 80 of 83 shots in winning back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday, will start in goal Sunday against Florida, Quinn said.