DETROIT— On an emotional night in Hockeytown, when the Detroit Red Wings celebrated the life of one their all-time greats, Ted Lindsay, the home team had to be highly motivated to get two points.

Two goals by the Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich and 43 saves by Henrik Lundqvist forced the game to a shootout, but Andreas Athanasiou scored the only goal of the tiebreaker to give the Red Wings a 3-2 victory. The Rangers went 0-2 on their two-game road trip to Dallas and Detroit, losing a pair of one-goal games. They have lost six games in a row overall, including two in overtime and two in shootouts. They return home for a game Saturday night against the Devils at Madison Square Garden.

Athanasiou was hot all night for the Red Wings. He had broken a 1-1 tie with his 23rd goal at 6:15 of the third period. The teams were skating four-on-four after coincidental minor penalties to the Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Detroit’s Madison Bowey. Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo got trapped deep in the offensive zone after a blocked shot by the Red Wings and Athanasiou broke up the right wing against Brady Skjei. Athanasiou got to the right circle, cut to the middle, and beat Lundqvist with a wrist shot from the hash marks.

But Buchnevich tied it when he roofed a backhander on a breakaway with 5:31 remaining.

The Rangers got on the board first when Buchnevich scored his first goal — and his second in the last three games — at 8:43 of the first period. He needed three cracks at Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard to get the goal, finally punching the puck in on his second rebound attempt.

Detroit leveled the score at 5:46 of the second period, however, when Tyler Bertuzzi managed to get his stick free in front of the net and redirected Bowey’s shot past Henrik Lundqvist for his 16th goal of the season.