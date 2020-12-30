Former Rangers captain Ryan Callahan, who did not play in 2019-20 due to a degenerative back injury, officially retired from the NHL official on Wednesday, announcing on Twitter that he is leaving the game after 13 seasons.

"Let’s make it official,’’ Callahan said. "I did not play last year due to a back injury, but I am officially announcing my retirement from the NHL. Reflecting on my career, it’s hard to wrap my head around how lucky and grateful I am for being able to live out my childhood dream for 13 amazing years.’’

Callahan, 35, was a fourth round draft pick by the Rangers in 2004, and played for the Blueshirts for parts of eight seasons, beginning in 2006-7, until he was traded at the NHL trade deadline in 2014 to the Tampa Bay Lightning for future Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis. Callahan then spent five-plus seasons with the Lightning until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators before the start of the 2019-20 season. The Senators put him on Long Term Injured Reserve for the season, which was the final year of his contract, and during the year he worked as an analyst for NHL Network.

In his statement, Callahan thanked the Rangers for giving him his start in the NHL. He served as an alternate captain for two seasons before taking over as captain in 2011-12. He was the Rangers’ captain until he was traded to Tampa Bay.

"Playing in front of the blue shirt faithful, at the world’s most famous arena, is something I will always remember and cherish,’’ Callahan said. "There is no feeling like hearing the Garden erupt after scoring a goal, blocking a shot, or making a big hit! My proudest moment in my career was being able to wear the "C’’ on a Rangers sweater.’’

A native of Rochester, Callahan played 757 games in the NHL, collecting 186 goals and 200 assists for 386 points. He played 450 games as a Ranger, scoring 132 goals, with 122 assists (254 points). He was a two-time U.S. Olympian, earning a silver medal in Vancouver in 2010.

"I can honestly say I left it all on the ice and have zero regrets,’’ he said. "Thanks to the game of hockey for all the unforgettable memories and lifelong friends I have made along the way! This is bye to the game I love for now, but I’m sure our paths will cross again in the near future.’’