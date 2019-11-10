Ryan Lindgren is expected to do more of his work in his own end of the ice, but he looked like a seasoned offensive player in scoring his first NHL goal.

The 21-year-old rookie defenseman pinched deep in the right wing corner to win a loose puck and shovel-passed it to Ryan Strome, who relayed it out to Artemi Panarin, who returned the pass to Strome, below the goal line. Strome spotted Lindgren sneaking down to the bottom of the right circle and sent a cross-crease pass to him. Lindgren caught it and snapped a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Sam Montembeault into the corner where post meets the crossbar, at 5:06 of the first period.

“It's kind of a cliche, but it's definitely something you always dream about, getting that first one,’’ Lindgren said. “All the credit to ‘Stromer’ though. I mean, finding me backdoor like that, it was a great play by him.’’

Coach David Quinn said Lindgren’s goal came on “a heckuva shot,’’ and said the Minnesota native has “really come on in the last six months.’’

“I've just seen a level of confidence, that I think he didn't have last year,’’ Quinn said. “And he's in great shape. He's a little bit leaner, quicker. The thing that I've really liked about this game is his escape ability below the tops of the circles in our end. I think he's done a really good job of breakouts, losing the first forechecker; making a good pass. he's very decisive in what he does.’’

Lindgren has formed a solid partnership with fellow 21-year-old rookie Adam Fox, his longtime friend with whom he played on the U.S. National Development Team. Quinn has repeatedly praised the pair.

“I think we read off each other really well,’’ Lindgren said of himself and Fox. “Obviously, offensively [Fox] is very gifted, but defensively, I think we're doing a great job, talking to each other, breaking the puck out.’’

Blue notes

With Mika Zibanejad (upper-body injury) missing his sixth straight game, and Marc Staal out after he underwent surgery on his ankle, left wing Micheal Haley was the only healthy scratch . . . The Rangers had a tough day at the dots, losing 41 of 54 faceoffs. Filip Chytil lost 7 of 8 faceoffs, and Brett Howden lost 15 of 19. Former Ranger Brian Boyle, who scored the tying goal in the third period, won 14 of 17 faceoffs for the Panthers.