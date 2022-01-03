Rangers get Lindgren, Rooney back from COVID-19 protocol

The Rangers got defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Kevin Rooney back from COVID-19 protocol on Monday, and coach Gerard Gallant inserted them into the lineup against the Oilers at Madison Square Garden.

Lindgren will rejoin Adam Fox on the Rangers' top defense pair.

The return of Lindgren led to Nils Lundkvist being left out of the defense pairings while Zac Jones and Libor Hajek remained in the lineup.

Gallant said two hours before puck drop that he would not be sure until closer to game time exactly which players would be available.

"It’s interesting how it shakes down, but you have to be prepared for anything," he said.

The coach learned shortly before Sunday’s game against the Lightning that star wing Artemi Panarin had entered COVID-19 protocol.

With defenseman Patrik Nemeth also out on Sunday because of a non-COVID issue, the team looked to Jones and Hajek to pitch in. (Nemeth was out again on Monday night.)

They helped the Rangers fashion a 4-0 victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. "Those guys played great," Gallant said.

With Panarin still out on Monday, Alexis Lafreniere again joined Ryan Strome’s line, along with Barclay Goodrow.

No. 1 goaltender Igor Shesterkin was given Monday night off, with Alexandar Georgiev getting the starting nod.

That meant Georgiev would face the Oilers’ superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who each had a goal and two assists when Edmonton defeated the Rangers, 6-5, in overtime, in November.

"We have to stop McDavid and Draisaitl, like every other team when you play the Edmonton Oilers," Gallant said before the game. "They were outstanding against us last time."

McDavid’s goal was an all-timer through a thicket of Rangers in front of the New York net.

What is the key to stopping those two guys?

"I don’t know, the same as every other coach," Gallant said. "Good luck. Hope your goalie’s great."

He added, "Be aware when they’re on the ice. Try and deny them the puck as much as possible. Stay out of the penalty box and limit their chances."