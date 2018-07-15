After a spring and summer spent collecting defensemen of all ages, nationalities and styles, training camp figures to be a spirited event for the Rangers this fall.

The club selected six defensemen in the NHL draft in June, and then added one more on the first day of free agency when they signed former Senator Fredrik Claesson to a one-year contract. At the trade deadline in February, the Rangers acquired two 20-year-old defense prospects — Ryan Lindgren and Libor Hajek — in all their wheeling and dealing.

“I think, when you look and you’re trying to build your franchise and your prospect pool, everybody talks about centers and ‘D,’ centers and ‘D,’ ’’ Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said at the team’s Prospect Development Camp after the draft. “Specifically, dealing with the Bruins and Tampa [sending Rick Nash to Boston and Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to the Lightning at the deadline], we saw some ‘D’ we liked. And obviously at the draft, in our position, we sort of, just seemed to like defense in this draft a lot.’’

The Rangers had three first-round picks in 2018 and took defensemen with two of them — K’Andre Miller at No. 22 overall and Nils Lundkvist at No. 28. They also grabbed Jacob Ragnarsson and Joey Keane with their two third-round picks, took Nico Gross in the fourth round and Simon Kjellberg in the sixth.

None of the six are expected to be with the Rangers this season. Miller will be playing college hockey at Wisconsin this winter, and Lundkvist, Ragnarsson and Kjellberg will be staying in Sweden. Gross and Keane likely will be staying with their junior teams.

But Hajek, acquired from Tampa Bay at the deadline, and Lindgren, acquired from Boston, will be battling for the final few roster spots with young defensemen Neal Pionk, John Gilmour, Tony DeAngelo, Ryan Sproul and Rob O’Gara of Nesconset, all of whom finished out the season with the Rangers last spring. And with the team committed to its rebuilding project, first-year coach David Quinn is expected to be presiding over a young roster in 2018-19. And both Hajek and Lindgren are coming into camp thinking they have a legitimate chance to make the big club.

“Yeah, I’m going into camp thinking I’m going to make the Ranger team,’’ Lindgren said during the Prospect Camp. “Obviously, there’s a lot of good defensemen, a lot of good young defensemen I’m going to compete with. So I’ve got to come into camp, play hard, play my game. But my mindset’s going to be hopefully I can make that Ranger team coming out of camp.’’

“I believe I will do everything to make the team, and I believe I will make it this year. That’s my goal,’’ Hajek said. “I feel strong. I feel I’m ready. I don’t want to sound selfish, or something like that, but I’m just healthy and I believe in myself.’’

Lindgren, a 6-0, 198-pounder from Minneapolis, signed with the Rangers this spring after completing his second season at the University of Minnesota. He is a thick-bodied, physical, stay-at-home defenseman who plays with bite and snarl — something the Rangers need more of.

Hajek, 6-2, 198, is more of a two-way defenseman from the Czech Republic whose junior coach with the WHL Regina Pats, former Binghamton Rangers coach John Paddock, thinks is ready to challenge for an NHL spot. Gorton said the team liked Hajek’s ability to play big minutes in all situations, and said it “would be great’’ if he made the team.

“Listen, if he comes into camp and he’s close [to making the team], and he’s ready, and he’s pushing, we’ll just keep giving him rope and see how far he can take it,’’ Gorton said.