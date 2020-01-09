Ryan Lindgren said he was a little surprised to get a call from NHL Player Safety to talk about the hit he put on Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi in the first period of Tuesday’s game.

“There's some hits in hockey, that I've had where I know I'm going to get a penalty, or I know that . . . maybe it was a little crossing the line,’’ Lindgren said at the morning skate before Thursday’s game against the Devils. “That, when I hit him, I knew it wasn't a penalty.’’

Lindgren wasn’t penalized for the hit, but Colorado’s Nazem Kadri attacked the rookie defenseman immediately, and punished him severely in a fight, opening up a cut below Lindgren’s right eye that required stitches and caused him to leave the game. Kadri was given a minor instigator penalty, a five-minute fighting major and a 10-minute misconduct. Lindgren received only a fighting major.

Donskoi left the game after the hit and the Avalanche announced Thursday he was in concussion protocol.

The NHL decided to investigate and interviewed Lindgren on the phone Wednesday.

Ultimately, the league's Department of Player Safety ruled that, "While there was significant head contact on this play, Lindgren took a proper angle of approach, did not extend outward or upward and hit through Donskoi’s core," making the head contact unavoidable and not worthy of supplemental discipline from the league.

Lindgren was in the lineup against the Devils.

“You know, it's really a textbook check,’’ Rangers coach David Quinn said of the hit. “It's very unfortunate, the result. But [Lindgren] was tight; wasn't aiming for the head.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You never want to hurt a player,’’ Lindgren said of Donskoi. “I [wish] him the best, and hope he recovers quickly, obviously . . . But I thought I did a good job of trying to keep it clean.’’

As for the fight, Lindgren said he was “dumb’’ to not anticipate that one of Donskoi’s teammates would come after him. Kadri, he said, “got the jump on me, real quick, and started pounding away before I really could grab him or defend myself.’’

Lindgren, though, said he was not bothered by the fact he had to fight after making a clean hit.

“I respect guys who protect their teammates and stand up for their teammates,’’ he said. “Their team probably didn't see it as a clean hit, so for him to come at me like that, I personally don't have a problem with it.’’

Quinn also did not have a problem with Kadri’s response, and said, in fact, as a player, he would have responded the same way Kadri did.

Lindgren, though, said he learned a lesson. The next time he hits someone like that, he said, he will “make sure I protect myself and get ready for someone to come at me.’’