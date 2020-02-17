Ryan Lindgren may be the least heralded of the Rangers’ Kiddie Korps, but the rugged defenseman seems to be quickly making a name for himself as a pest that opponents hate to play against.

On Sunday, playing against the Boston Bruins, the team that drafted him, Lindgren had a couple of run-ins with Boston forward Brad Marchand. And after the game, Marchand tried to disparage Lindgren by saying the rookie isn’t going to be playing in the NHL for very long.

“He’s not a player that’s going to have a very long career,’’ Marchand said of Lindgren, with whom he denied having any prior beef. “He’s a good, steady defenseman, but there’s nothing that’s come up in the past. All the best to him, I hope he does a great job. But I can’t see it.’’

The two first tangled midway in the first period, when Lindgren attempted to land a big body check on Marchand at the boards in front of the Rangers’ bench. Marchand, known to be one of the bigger pests in the league himself, slipped most of the hit, and then shoved his glove in Lindgren’s face, which prompted Lindgren to throw a couple of gloved punches at Marchand. Lindgren ended up with a roughing penalty in that sequence.

Then, late in the second period, with the Bruins leading 1-0, after Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made a save and covered the puck, Bruins center Patrice Bergeron cross-checked Lindgren after the play was stopped. Lindgren, his face bloodied after it was cut earlier in the game by a high stick from David Krejci, cross-checked Bergeron back, and then Marchand, who’d been sniffing around looking for a rebound, came over and cross-checked Lindgren in the back — hard — and knocked him to the ice. Pavel Buchnevich then came flying in to cross-check Marchand in the back — hard — knocking him to the ice.

Marchand got the only penalty in that sequence, but the Bruins ended up scoring a shorthanded goal against the Rangers’ power play.

Lindgren, who turned 22 last week, has had a solid rookie campaign, playing in 48 games and recording one goal and nine assists while collecting 39 penalty minutes. He has played to a plus/minus of plus-8, and he’s had a few run-ins with some notable players. He has exchanged shoves with, among others, Evgeny Malkin of the Penguins, John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and last Tuesday battled with Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine while trying to move the massive Laine from in front of the Rangers’ net.

But he swore after that episode that he isn’t deliberately going after big-name players.

“No, no, I'm not going to try to go out of my way to do things like that,’’ he said. “But if someone's in front of, and trying to stand there, I'll try to move them and give them some shots and make it hard for them to stand there.’’

He did admit, though, that he does try to annoy big-name players whenever and however he can.

“You like try to maybe get under the skin of the top players on the other team, and you get a chance to maybe give them a shot or two when they're in front,’’ he said. “I think maybe you can get 'em off their game a little bit. So, yeah, I’ve got no problem doing things like that.’’