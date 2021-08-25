Rangers name Ryan Martin as Chris Drury's new assistant GM

Ryan Martin was named as the Rangers assistant general manager and general manager of the organization’s AHL affiliate in Hartford, the team announced on Wednesday.

Martin spent the last 11 seasons as the Red Wings assistant general manager and was an AHL GM the past eight seasons with the Red Wings’ affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Martin previously worked in Denver as an attorney and for sport management company KO Sports from 1999-2003, overlapping when new Rangers GM Chris Drury was starting his NHL playing career with the Avalanche.