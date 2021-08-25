TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers name Ryan Martin as Chris Drury's new assistant GM

The New York Rangers prepare to face off against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 16, 2021. Credit: AP/Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Ryan Martin was named as the Rangers assistant general manager and general manager of the organization’s AHL affiliate in Hartford, the team announced on Wednesday.

Martin spent the last 11 seasons as the Red Wings assistant general manager and was an AHL GM the past eight seasons with the Red Wings’ affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Martin previously worked in Denver as an attorney and for sport management company KO Sports from 1999-2003, overlapping when new Rangers GM Chris Drury was starting his NHL playing career with the Avalanche.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

