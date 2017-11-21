Ryan McDonagh out for Rangers vs. Hurricanes

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh has an abdominal strain and the defenseman will not play against the Hurricanes in Carolina on Wednesday night.

The defenseman, who will miss his first game this season, did not practice Tuesday.

Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault said the issue has been “lingering” and doctors want to take a closer look. McDonagh did not join the team on the trip to Raleigh, and Vigneault said it was unclear if he would be available to play on Friday, when the Rangers host the Red Wings.

His most recent partner on the blueline, Nick Holden, skated with Brendan Smith. Spare defenseman Steven Kampfer will play, paired with Marc Staal.

McDonagh has 12 assists and is a plus-6 in 21 games.

It also appears that center David Desharnais will draw back into the lineup against the Hurricanes after being scratched for the 3-0 defeat of the Senators on Sunday.

At practice, he was skating as a right wing on the fourth line, with Boo Nieves at center and Jimmy Vesey on the left. The rest of the forward lines remained intact.

The Rangers (10-9-2) are 2-5 on the road this season.