TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 57° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 57° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyRangers

Ryan McDonagh out for Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Rangers Ryan McDonagh during Rangers practice at MSG

Rangers Ryan McDonagh during Rangers practice at MSG Training Facility in Greenburgh, New York on May 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Steve Zipay  steve.zipay@newsday.com @stevezipay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh has an abdominal strain and the defenseman will not play against the Hurricanes in Carolina on Wednesday night.

The defenseman, who will miss his first game this season, did not practice Tuesday.

Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault said the issue has been “lingering” and doctors want to take a closer look. McDonagh did not join the team on the trip to Raleigh, and Vigneault said it was unclear if he would be available to play on Friday, when the Rangers host the Red Wings.

His most recent partner on the blueline, Nick Holden, skated with Brendan Smith. Spare defenseman Steven Kampfer will play, paired with Marc Staal.

McDonagh has 12 assists and is a plus-6 in 21 games.

It also appears that center David Desharnais will draw back into the lineup against the Hurricanes after being scratched for the 3-0 defeat of the Senators on Sunday.

At practice, he was skating as a right wing on the fourth line, with Boo Nieves at center and Jimmy Vesey on the left. The rest of the forward lines remained intact.

The Rangers (10-9-2) are 2-5 on the road this season.

 

Newsday

Steve Zipay, a native New Yorker and former sports media and business columnist, covers the Rangers and the NHL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden during the Redskins barely can field a team for practice
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks reacts after hitting Porzingis leads Knicks past turnover-prone Clippers
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks controls the Hardaway plays through foot pain
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks battles for position against Barker: Clippers fall while Knicks rise
Jets defensive end Leonard Williams  reacts after sacking Jets’ Williams almost completely healed
Giants guard D.J. Fluker's toe injury could keep Fluker’s toe injury scrambles offensive line