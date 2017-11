Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh, sidelined for three games with an abdominal strain, has rejoined the team on ice.

The defeseman participated in Tuesday’s morning skate but is unlikely to play against Florida later tonight.

He skated on his own Monday, but in general, coach Alain Vigneault prefers returning players to skate in a full practice.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist appears likely to start his 13th straight game.