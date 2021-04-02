TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers' Ryan Strome extends point streak to career-high 11 games

Brett Howden at Rangers practice on Jan. 15.

Brett Howden at Rangers practice on Jan. 15. Credit: NY Rangers/Nick Homler

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Rangers forward Ryan Strome extended his point streak to a career-high 11 games in Thursday night's 3-2 overtime win in Buffalo, and ran his assist streak to 10 games, which tied him with Rod Gilbert for the second-longest assist streak in Rangers history.

Brian Leetch owns the franchise record with a 15-game assist streak.

"To be in that company is obviously a nice honor,’’ said Strome, whose assist streak is also the longest by any player in the NHL this season. "But you know at this time of the year, I think, even though it’s a little bit of a cliche, I think, just finding ways to get wins is important."

"I think we want to play meaningful games here down the stretch, and we've worked really hard to give ourselves a chance to do that,’’ he said.

Shesterkin avoids injury

Igor Shesterkin seemed to take his time getting up after he had his feet taken out from him when he was run into by Sabres forward Steven Fogarty in the third period. But the goaltender insisted afterward that he was OK.

"Yeah, I felt fine,’’ Shesterkin said through his interpreter. "There was nothing major in that play. He just took me out, but everything is fine.’’

Rangers coach David Quinn said he had no worries when he saw Shesterkin flexing.

"I saw a guy that was ready to stop any puck that was shot at him, so I wasn’t too worried about it,’’ Quinn said.

Howden off protocol list

Brett Howden cleared his COVID-19 return-to-play protocol and skated on his own back at the team’s Tarrytown, N.Y., practice facility. He missed his sixth game while on the protocol list and will not join the team in Buffalo for Saturday’s game.

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

