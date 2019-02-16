CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Brady Skjei, who left Friday’s 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres midway through the second period because of what the team described as a lower body injury, did not practice Saturday and his status for Sunday’s afternoon game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins is uncertain, Rangers coach David Quinn said Saturday.

“He’ll be a game-time decision,’’ Quinn said of Skjei.

If Skjei is unfit to go, it could open the door for forward Filip Chytil to return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Friday. That would allow Quinn to return to a more normal 12-forward, six-defenseman lineup, rather than the 11-and-seven look he has used the past three games.

But, defenseman Freddie Claesson, out since suffering a dislocated right shoulder in a game against the Islanders in Brooklyn Jan. 12, is cleared to return, Quinn said. So if Skjei – who was spotted before practice wearing a brace on his right knee – can’t play, Quinn has the option of staying with the seven-defensemen alignment if he puts Claesson into Sjkei’s spot.

“It all depends on who’s available, if Brady’s available, and what we’re going to do,’’ Quinn said. “It’s still really unclear what we’re going to do tomorrow, as we stand here today.’’

Quinn, who said Friday that Chytil was scratched because his play had been slipping, said he won’t keep the 19-year-old out too long. But he hasn’t decided if he wants to sit him for two games, or just one.

“I do not want him sitting,’’ Quinn said of Chytil. “I mean, I want him in the lineup, and I’ve got to wrestle with, ‘Do I think one more game is the right message, or (should we) get him right back in?’’’

Chytil admitted it was “different to watch it from the stands,’’ but said he was happy the Rangers won the game Friday and said being scratched didn’t hurt his feelings.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“No. We play a lot of games,’’ Chytil said. “We have 25 games in front of us, so I think (a one-game absence is) a good rest for me. It’s a great learning experience, to see the guys, how they play, and learn from there.’’

Smith plays on offense, too

Defenseman Brendan Smith played the first half of Friday’s game at left wing on the fourth line, during five-on-five situations, though he did play defense when the Rangers were killing a penalty in the first period and he did switch back to defense after Skjei got hurt and left the game.

On Saturday, Smith skated in practice as a forward, though Quinn said that was only because RW Jesper Fast (maintenance) did not practice and the Rangers needed Smith to play up front so they could run four lines. But he did say he thought Smith played very well at forward Friday night.

Contract extensions for Zucc, Hayes?

A person with knowledge of GM Jeff Gorton’s thinking confirmed a report by the New York Post’s Larry Brooks that the Rangers have had discussions with the agents for Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes about potential contract extensions. The discussions don’t necessarily mean the two free agents-to-be will be signed, however. Either or both could still be traded before the Feb. 25 deadline.