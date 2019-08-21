TODAY'S PAPER
Tanner Glass rejoins Rangers as part of hockey operations staff

Tanner Glass of the Rangers celebrates a goal

Tanner Glass of the Rangers celebrates a goal by Oscar Lindberg against the Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
The Rangers on Wednesday announced the hirings of former Blueshirts enforcer Tanner Glass and former Blackhawks, Hurricanes and Devils forward Tuomo Ruutu as Assistant Directors of Player Development, as well as former Blue Jackets executive Chris Morehouse — the son-in-law of team president John Davidson — as the team’s Director of North American Scouting.

In addition, the Rangers announced that Marshall Davidson — John Davidson’s brother — and Derek Ginnell have been hired as amateur scouts, and Steve Konowalchuk will shift from being an amateur scout to a professional scout. The club also announced that David Cunniff has been hired as an assistant coach for their Hartford Wolf Pack farm team, and that Chris Hoeler has been added as the Wolf Pack’s video coach.

Glass, who played 11 seasons in the NHL, finished his professional playing career in France in 2018-19. He will work under Director of Player Development Jed Ortmeyer to help develop the Rangers’ North American prospects. Ruutu, who was an assistant coach for Finland’s gold-medal winning squad at the 2019 World Championships, primarily will work with the Rangers’ European prospects.

Morehouse spent the past seven seasons in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ organization, the last three as Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting. Marshall Davidson spent the past six years with Columbus as an amateur scout, and the previous five years with the St. Louis Blues as an amateur scout. Ginnell has been with the Blue Jackets for the last five seasons as an amateur scout.

Konowalchuk, who played parts of 14 seasons in the NHL with the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche, joined the Rangers last season as an amateur scout.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

