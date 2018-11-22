GREENBURGH, N.Y. – With 60 games to go, the Rangers are tied for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Which is nice and all, but Chris Kreider isn’t easily impressed.

“The difference between first and last in our division is like, a game or so,’’ Kreider said after the Rangers practiced on Thanksgiving Day before heading to Philadelphia for Friday’s matinee encounter with the Flyers. “You’ve just got to focus on the day-to-day stuff.

“We want to be in the mix,’’ the ultra-focused Kreider said. “We want to make the playoffs. That’s where we want to be. Will it be wire-to-wire? Whatever it is, we want to be in the playoff picture.’’

It’s become a thing in recent years to take note of the NHL standings on Thanksgiving Day, because teams holding a playoff spot that day seem to reach the postseason more than 75 percent of the time. Last year, six of the eight Eastern Conference teams holding a playoff spot hung on and made it at the end. Only the Islanders and Detroit Red Wings dropped out of the picture after Black Friday.

So, the Rangers, who are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games and 12-8-2 (26 points) overall, had a lot to be thankful for on Thursday, including getting winger Mats Zuccarello back at practice after he missed six of the last seven games with a groin strain.

“I know they’re tricky,’’ Zuccarello said of his injury. “You think you’re good and then you push it too hard, especially when you’re going good and the team’s doing well. You want to be a part of it, so you kind of push yourself. But it’s one of those injuries that’s tricky, I never had it before, so it took some time for me to get used to the feeling and how it should feel.’’

Zuccarello had missed three games with the injury and then came back to play in the 7-5 loss to the Islanders on Nov. 15. But he realized during the game that he wasn’t healed, and so he sat out the next three games. But he said he feels like he’s better now.

The Rangers will need him against the Flyers, especially since rugged winger Cody McLeod, who scored his first goal of the season (and first as a Ranger) in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over the Islanders, suffered a broken hand in the game and will be lost for an extended period. McLeod was injured in a second period fight with the Islanders' Ross Johnston. Quinn said the Rangers will know more on Monday, but they expect he'll be out maybe 4-6 weeks or so.

At the moment, the Rangers only have 13 forwards, including McLeod, who hasn’t yet been placed on injured reserve. So if they want to dress 12 forwards Friday, they’ll need Zuccarello, or they’ll have to call up a forward from Hartford.

If Zuccarello can’t go, Quinn didn’t rule out the possibility of dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

“That’s something we’ve discussed, and we haven’t finalized anything yet,’’ Quinn said. “We’re hoping ‘Zook’ (Zuccarello) can go.’’

Notes & quotes: Quinn said Henrik Lundqvist will start Friday. He wouldn’t say if Lundqvist will also play Saturday at home against Washington . . . D Marc Staal and forwards Mika Zibanejad and Vlad Namestnikov were given the day off from practice.