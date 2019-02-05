TODAY'S PAPER
Tony DeAngelo returns to Rangers' lineup against Kings

Coach David Quinn opts to dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo skates with

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford as Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist protects the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson
With defenseman Tony DeAngelo returning to the lineup after being scratched the previous two games, Rangers coach David Quinn opted to dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards Monday night against the Kings. Enforcer Cody McLeod came out of the lineup to make room for DeAngelo.

“I’m liking it more and more,’’ Quinn said of the 11-and-7 look, which he previously said he did not prefer.

Quinn said he was pleased with the performance of all six of his defensemen in each of the previous two games, but he also wanted to get DeAngelo back in the lineup. The Rangers played well with seven defensemen in their 1-0 loss to Philadelphia last Tuesday, so he decided to try it again.

“Tony’s played well, so you know, to me, it’s dressing your best 18 [non-goalies],’’ Quinn said. “Ideally, it’s 12 forwards and six ‘D,’ but sometimes that’s not the case.’’

DeAngelo wasted little time in showing the Rangers what they missed. He earned the primary assist on Chris Kreider’s goal at 8:32 of the first period, which opened the scoring. DeAngelo slid a pass over from the right-wing goalpost to the top of the crease, where Kreider tapped it in for his team-leading 24th goal.

Host Henrik

The Rangers got together at Henrik Lundqvist’s place to watch the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s the third time we did the Super Bowl,’’ he said. “It’s nice. We get everybody together and watch the game.’’

Though the game was a snoozer, it didn’t seem to bother anyone.

“At least it was a tight game,’’ Lundqvist said. “At least it made it a little exciting, I thought. It was all defense, but it’s good enough.’’

Claesson closer

Defenseman Freddie Claesson, out with a shoulder injury since Jan. 12, participated at the team’s morning skate while wearing a red no-contact jersey.

Colin

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

