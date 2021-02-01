Defenseman Tony DeAngelo cleared waivers at noon Monday, when none of the other 30 NHL teams opted to claim the 25-year-old and his $4.8 million salary-cap hit. What happens next is yet to be determined.

The Rangers are free to assign him to the taxi squad or to the minor leagues. A minor-league assignment is doubtful, though, because team management may not want him to be with the prospects on their Hartford farm team. Most likely, the Rangers will continue trying to find a team willing to trade for him, something they have been unable to do up until now.

Finding a trade partner will be even trickier, since any team that might have wanted DeAngelo could have simply claimed him. Moving him may require giving an asset to the team taking him and/or retaining some of his cap hit.

DeAngelo’s agent, Pat Brisson, was asked if his client has played his last game for the Rangers.

"I’m not certain Tony played his last game with the Rangers,’’ Brisson said in an email to Newsday. "I can’t control that. This is up to management. However, I am working closely with [Rangers GM] Jeff Gorton for Tony to resume his NHL career, here, hopefully, shortly."

DeAngelo was placed on waivers Sunday, following Saturday night’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are their opponent again Monday night at the Garden. DeAngelo reportedly got into an altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the runway leading from the ice to the locker room after the game. Rookie teammate K’Andre Miller reportedly intervened to break up the altercation.

A native of Sewell, New Jersey, DeAngelo has a history of altercations. . He was suspended by his junior team for eight games in 2014 for violating the league’s policy on harassment, abuse and diversity, because of an action he directed at a teammate. He was chosen in the first round of the NHL Draft by Tampa Bay that summer, played one season for Tampa Bay’s Syracuse farm team in 2015-16, and then was traded to Arizona for a second-round pick (which the Lightning used to take Libor Hajek, now his Rangers teammate). DeAngelo played one year with Arizona, where he was suspended three games for physical abuse of an official. He was traded to the Rangers on draft day in 2017, along with the No. 7 pick overall — the Rangers selected Lias Andersson — for center Derek Stepan and goalie Antti Raanta.

DeAngelo appeared to gradually mature in his time with the Rangers, and broke out in 2019-20 with career-high totals in goals (15), assists (38) and points (53), earning a two-year, $9.6 million deal in the offseason. But 2020-21 has not gone well for him. It began with an ill-fated move from right defense to the left side, in order to see if he could partner with Jacob Trouba on what could have been a top-pair defense. That experiment lasted until the first training camp game scrimmage and then was ended.

Around the same time, the team talked to DeAngelo about his social media activity, after the outspoken DeAngelo announced he was leaving Twitter and would be reachable on the ultra-right wing medium Parler. Then, in the season opener, DeAngelo took a bad unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third period of the 4-0 loss to the Islanders. Coach David Quinn benched him and then left him out of the lineup for the next two games.

When DeAngelo returned to the lineup, he did not play well. His assist on Artemi Panarin’s power-play goal Saturday was his only point in six games, and his plus/minus rating of minus-6 was the worst on the team.