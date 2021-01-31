The Rangers placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers Sunday, following Saturday night’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. A report in The Athletic said DeAngelo got into an altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev after the game, though the Rangers did not confirm that.

"There's always rumors,’’ coach David Quinn said on his post-practice Zoom call with reporters on Sunday. "I'm not going to address rumors. This isn't about one incident, it's not about one thing. This is a situation that the organization felt was best at this current time. And we'll see how the situation plays out.’’

DeAngelo, who did not practice with the team Sunday, can be claimed by any of the 30 other teams in the NHL. If he is not claimed within 24 hours, the Rangers could then assign him to their taxi squad, or to the minor leagues. Putting a player on waivers who led their defensemen in scoring last season with 15 goals and 53 points suggests the Rangers are simply fed up with the 25-year-old DeAngelo. No doubt they have tried, unsuccessfully, to trade him, and putting him on waivers suggests they might be happy if another team took him off their hands.

Quinn was asked if DeAngelo has played his final game for the Rangers.

"If someone claims him, then he has played his last game for us,'' the coach said. "But we'll let that process play out.’’

DeAngelo, who earned his first point of the season in Saturday’s loss, has had a rough start. It began with his ill-fated move from right defense to left, to ostensibly play with Jacob Trouba. That experiment ended quickly in training camp. At around the same time, the Rangers spoke to DeAngelo about his social media activity after he deactivated his Twitter account in the days following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and announced that people should reach out to him on Parler, the hard right conservative platform.

Things didn’t get better when the season started. DeAngelo took a bad penalty late in the Rangers’ 4-0 loss to the Islanders on opening night and Quinn scratched him for two games as punishment. When he did return to the lineup, he did not play well. In the six games he has played, he has one point, and his plus/minus rating is a team-worst minus-6. On Saturday, he was on ice for four of the Penguins’ five goals, including Sidney Crosby's game-winner in overtime. He was a minus-3 in the game.

"We've got a handful of guys that maybe aren't playing to the level they played at last year, and you could probably say Tony would be one of them,’’ Quinn said. "But he's not the only one.’’

The Rangers are 2-4-2 and sit last in the NHL’s East Division, five points out of a playoff spot. The team has blown leads in five straight games, losing four of those, including all three times they’ve played the Penguins, who they face again Monday in the second of their two-game series at the Garden.

Trouba and Mika Zibanejad spoke to the media Sunday, and Trouba described the mood at practice as somewhat somber.

"He's one of our friends, and that's the business of the game,’’ Trouba said. "So, yeah, there’s a little bit of somber mood. But at the same time, you’ve got to be a professional. And we’ve got a game [Monday] and you’ve got to do your job.’’

"Right now . . . Tony's our teammate,’’ Zibanejad said. "And you don't want anyone to go through that, and to be put in that situation . . . We're human beings. And it's not an easy thing to, maybe, deal with it. But yeah, we just have to find a way.’’