Goalie Tyler Wall agreed to an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday that will begin with the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old Wall, a sixth-round pick of the Rangers in 2016, went 18-8-6 with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage — ninth-best in the NCAA — this season as a senior at Massachusetts-Lowell. Wall was 58-34-10 with a 2.28 GAA and a .918 save percentage in four seasons of college hockey as he broke former NHL goalie Dwayne Roloson’s previous school record of 51 career wins. His 26 wins in 2016-17 broke the school’s freshman record set by Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.